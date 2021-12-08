Three Berkshire County soccer players earned All-State honors due to their success on the pitch this fall.
Drury’s Kayla McGrath and Mount Greylock’s Mackenzie Sheehy were named to the All-State Class C team. Meanwhile, Lenox’s Molly Knight secured a spot on the Class D team.
McGrath finished the regular season of her senior campaign with 26 goals and 15 assists as Drury closed with a record of 16-1-2. Sheehy was in the center of a Mount Greylock backline that held opponents scoreless in 10 regular season matches, ending the year with a record of 13-5-1.
Drury entered the Division V state tournament as the No. 17 seed and the Mounties were ranked No. 10. Both teams saw their season come to an end in the Round of 32.
Knight and the Millionaires entered the tournament ranked No. 6 and topped Hopkins Academy 4-0 before falling in the Round of 16 in the D-V field.
Knight was the shot caller in the middle of the field for the Millionaires (14-5-1) and covered ground working between the midfield and backline while scoring three goals in the 2021 season.
Berkshire County student-athletes featured on the District 1 All-League high school soccer teams
Boys
Churchill Division — Monument Mountain: David Flynn, Jackson Potoski, Eddie Boyko, Dennis Penny; Pittsfield: Kasey Miranda, Anthony Telladira; Mount Greylock: Christian Sullivan.
Bi-County League — Hoosac Valley: Brodie Lanoue, Tyler Norcross, Matt Tassone, Frankie Zanolo; McCann Tech: Justin Chen, Ivan Liang, Sean Rousseau; Taconic: Ronaldo Castro.
Moriarty Division — Wahconah: Brody Calvert, Billy O'Neal, Alex Perenick; Lenox: Sam Schnopp; Mount Everett: Nathaniel Von Ruden.
Girls
Tri-County League — McCann Tech: Izzy LaCasse, Emma Dupuis, Camryn Belisle.
Kurty/Fielding Division — Wahconah: Olivia Gamberoni, Eva Eberwein.
Pioneer South Division — Drury: Kayla McGrath, Elli Miles, Samantha Kogut, Rylee Joy, Madeline Nesbit; Lee: Caroline Maloney, Emma Puleri, Arianna Hall; Mount Everett: Emily Steuernagle, Hudah Ngoy Nkulu, Allison Steuernagle, Emma Goewey; Taconic: Tiffin Martin
Grieve Division — Mount Greylock: Jane Skavlem, Mackenzie Sheehy, Zoe Armet, Livia Morales, Lily McDermott; Hoosac Valley: Lilly Boudreau.
Central Division — Lenox: Solia Herndon-Schmid, Mary Elliot, Molly Knight, Ella Hall; Monument Mountain: Olivia Ruggiero, Abigail Kinne.