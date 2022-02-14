NORTH ADAMS — The Drury boys basketball team knocked off the Pioneer Valley Panthers 72-59 Monday night at home, running its record to 13-4.
Louis Guillotte scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half and added 10 rebounds overall to pace the Blue Devils. Center Tim Brazeau posted 16 points and 13 boards (seven on the offensive glass) and went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line. Ben Moulton tallied 15 points and boasted a team-high five steals and six blocks.
With the regular season winding down, Drury will face a tremendous challenge Wednesday as Hopkins Academy rolls into town. Hopkins claimed a 62-56 victory over the Blue Devils on Jan. 31. Coach Jack Racette and Moulton both see the team rounding into form nicely down the stretch as the postseason looms. Both cited the team’s physical play, especially on defense, as a key element late in the season.
“I thought Brazeau and Guillotte really got after it tonight (on the boards) and we were physical," Racette said. We’ve got one game left then it’s tournament time. I think we’re starting to communicate a little better. Our matchups are better and we are starting to execute a little bit better. We have been moving the ball well offensively especially over the last couple of weeks. And we continue to focus on defense, so that’s what makes us go.”
Moulton, a senior guard, added, “We can bring our defense everywhere we go. If we’re not making our shots we can always rely on our defense at the end of the day. We can always bring energy on defense.”
He said team depth is another strength, as the roster has gelled as the season has gone along.
“I feel like our chemistry is pretty good. We have guys who can step up any given night, score 20 points, get us 10 rebounds. We step up; it’s different guys, different nights.”
Stepping up early offensively in this one was Guillotte with eight first-quarter points, while Moulton and Zach Davignon each buried early 3s. Logan Davis put the Devils on the board after the opening tip, while Amont David added a first-quarter bucket (10 points off the bench) as Drury opened up an 18-6 lead after one. Moulton had five blocks in the first half as Pioneer was intimidated early on and was largely left to live on the perimeter beyond the opening eight minutes.
The Devils went on an 11-2 run to open the second quarter stretching the lead to 21 points (29-8) at the five-minute mark. Guillotte’s layup to open the quarter pushed the lead to 20-8 before Brazeau scored twice inside, once on a pretty assist from Guillotte off a Moulton steal. Davignon’s steal and layup was met by a brief six-point run by the Panthers. Moulton’s crossover, drive and pull-up jumper staked the Devils to a 31-16 lead as they glided into the half up 35-18.
Moulton had 10 in the half while Davignon (seven points on the evening) chipped in with five points and a pair of steals.
Drury punished the Panthers on the offensive glass early in the third as Brazeau scored three times off the offensive glass and made good at the line on two other occasions when he was fouled inside.
A sequence of a steal and layup by Moulton, two free throws by Brazeau, and yet another steal and easy two by Moulton pushed the lead back to 21, (51-30) at the 3:16 mark of the third.
David’s turnaround and a pair of buckets by Guillotte pinned the Devils to a 57-37 lead after three.
Early in the fourth, Guillotte jumpstarted the attack with a left-handed floater in the lane for two and followed up the effort with a strong offensive rebound and stellar pass to Davignon for an easy basket. Brazeau’s free throw pushed the lead to a game-high 23 at 66-43 before Pioneer got hot from 3-point territory knocking down back-to-back treys. David scored three times down the stretch on a power move, a put-back on the offensive glass and a short jumper.