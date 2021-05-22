GREAT BARRINGTON — Elizabeth Dupras woke up on a mission Saturday morning, and the Mount Greylock senior didn't rest until she had captured four individual first-place finishes and helped her Mounties to a road win at Monument Mountain.
Dupras won every event she entered and swept the hurdle races in a 20-point performance that drove the Greylock girls to a 97-44 win.
On the boys side, things were tight but Greylock held off host-Monument 75-66 on the strength of sprinter Jack Catelotti and thrower Ryan Goss.
Track and Field: Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain Gallery
Catelotti took Spartan senior Kieran Santos' best shot twice in the 100 and 200 and edged him out in each event. Catelotti's 11.66 held up against Santos' 11.83 in the 100, and then took the 200 by an equally-close .28 seconds.
Goss manhandled the shot put and discus events, throwing a 40-foot, 7-inch ball to the edge of the pit and then making a bit of history in the cage. Greylock coach Brian Gill said in 24 years of coaching he wasn't sure he had a discus thrower crack the top six distances in program history. Goss' second attempt, a 133-07 missile, puts him on that list.
The Spartans boys had their work cut out for them, especially with Greylock sweeping the straight running events, Cedric Lemair dropped a 53.87 to win the 400, Quinn McDermott took the 800 in 2:08.33, and Charlie McWeeny (1 mile: 5:12.51) and Andrew Petropulos (2 mile: 12:12.08) handled the distance races.
Monument responded with Eddie Boyko edging Adriel Benko 19.32-19.91 in the 110 hurdles, and Quinn Redpath taking the full lap version. The Spartans also grabbed two of three relays, with Boyko joining Dennis Penny, Justin Hawkins and Gavin Santos to put down a 47.38 in the 4x100.
Kieran Santos did win the high jump and long jump, leading a sweep over the bar as he and Boyko both cleared 5-08. That duo went 1-2 in the long jump as well, while teammate Lucien Firth took the triple jump.
Still, it wasn't enough to overcome Greylock, which took all three throwing events, with Jenner Kittle delivering javelin to the Mounties in 104-11.
The Greylock girls took first in 12 of 14 individual events, and grabbed two relays as well. At 1:09.56, Dupras etched her name among the top 400 hurdle times in Greylock history. She also won the 100 hurdles, 200 dash and long jump on Saturday.
Senior Jackie Wells was a three-event winner herself, taking first in the 400 and then winning the high and triple jumps. She was the only girl on the day to clear 4-10 and sailed 33-05.75 to win the long, besting Monument's Abby Dohoney both times.
Maggie Nichols held off Anna Marie Romano 13.64-14.33 to win the 100, while Erin Keating won the mile and Grace Malone the two mile.
The Spartans got wins from Lily Fredsall in discus and Sophie Tournas-Hardt, who held off a field of nine Mounties by herself in the 800. Tournas-Hardt finished in 2:43.35, winning by just .67 seconds over Lucy Igoe.
Greylock got throwing wins from Abby Scialabba in javelin with a 91-07, and Emma Gilooly in shot put.
Mount Greylock girls def. Monument Mountain 97-44.
100—meter dash — 1. M. Nichols (MG) 13.64; 2. A. Marie Romano (MM) 14.33; 3. M. Scanlon (MG) 14.35. 200 — 1. E. Dupras (MG) 27.43; 2. M. Nichols (MG) 28.24; 3. C. Hartcorn (MM) 29.96. 400 — 1. J. Wells (MG) 1:03.23; 2. S. Mele (MG) 1:05.34; 3. A. Gamberoni (MM) 1:09.45. 800 — 1. S. Tournas—Hardt (MM) 2:43.35; 2. L. Igoe (MG) 2:44.02; 3. E. Caplinger (MG) 2:44.52. 1 Mile — 1. E. Keating (MG) 6:14.59; 2. E. Grossman (MM) 6:24.75; 3. A. Miller (MG) 6:24.83. 2 Mile — 1. G. Malone (MG) 12:15.78; 2. K. Swann (MG) 12:22.66; 3. A. Grossman (MM) 13:52.44. 100 Hurdles — 1. E. Dupras (MG) 17.12; 2. L. Helmke (MM) 18.95; 3. O. Ruggiero (MM) 20.07. 400 Hurdles — 1. E. Dupras (MG) 1:09.96; 2. S. Pollard (MM) 1:18.41; 3. M. Mason (MM) 1:20.28. 4x100 Relay – 1. Monument Mountain (Marie Romano/Mazursky/Dohoney/Gamberoni) 55.01; 2. Mount Greylock 55.66; 3. Monument 56.84. 4x400 – 1. Mount Greylock (Scullin/Wells/Mele/Nichols) 4:32.30; 2. Monument Mountain 4:53.88; 3. 4:54.88; 3. Greylock 5:16.82. 4x800 – 1. Mount Greylock (McDermott/Scullin/Malone/Swann) 10:57.76; 2. Monument Mountain 12:10.82; 3. Greylock 12:19.23. High Jump — 1. J. Wells (MG) 4—10; 2. A. Dohoney (MM) 4—08; 3. C. Hoey (MG) J4—08. Long Jump — 1. E. Dupras (MG) 14—09; 2. A. Marie Romano (MM) 14—06.5; 3. S. Mele (MG) 13—10.25. Triple Jump — 1. J. Wells (MG) 33—05.75; 2. A. Dohoney (MM) 29—06; 3. E. Caplinger (MG) 28—05.5. Shot Put — 1. E. Gilooly (MG) 25—07; 2. L. Catelotti (MG) 23—10; 3. S. Mele (MG) 23—08. Discus — 1. L. Fredsall (MM) 74—09.5; 2. E. Gilloly (MG) 71—04; 3. L. Catelotti (MG) 69—02. Javelin — 1. A. Scialabba (MG) 91—07; 2. L. Fredsall (MM) 87—02; 3. J. Skavlem (MG) 84—00.
Mount Greylock boys def. Monument Mountain 75-66
100—meter dash — 1. J. Catelotti (MG) 11.66; 2. K. Santos (MM) 11.83; 3. G. Santos (MM) 12.31. 200 — 1. J. Catelotti (MG) 23.37; 2. K. Santos (MM) 23.65; 3. C. Lemaire (MG) 24.55. 400 — 1. C. Lemaire (MG) 53.87; 2. J. Hawkins (MM) 55.57; 3. C. Low (MG) 1:02.12. 800 — 1. Q. McDermott (MG) 2:08.33; 2. L. Firth (MM) 2:10.53; 3. G. Santos (MM) 2:11.57. 1 Mile — 1. C. McWeeny (MG) 5:12.51; 2. C. Kinne (MM) 5:18.38; 2. A. Petropulos (MG) 5:35.01. 2 Mile — 1. A. Petropulos (MG) 12:12.08; 2. P. Winters (MG) 12:25.83; 3. R. Mellow—Bartels (MG) 12:48.84. 110 Hurdles — 1. E. Boyko (MM) 19.32; 2. A. Benko (MG) 19.91; 3. W. Apotsos (MG) 22.48. 400 Hurdles — 1. Q. Redpath (MM) 1:07.05; 2. V. Welch (MG) 1:11.98; 3. W. Apotsos (MG) 1:21.47. 4x100 Relay – 1. Monument Mountain (Penny/Boyko/Hawkins/G. Santos) 47.38; 2. Mount Greylock 48.18; 3. Greylock 52.64. 4x400 – 1. Monument Mountain (G. Santos/Hawkins/Firth/Redpath) 3:42.83; 2. Mount Greylock 3:48.03; 3. Greylock 4:32.48. 4x800 – 1. Mount Greylock (Anagnos/Shin/Mellow—Bartels/Low) 10:55.67; 2. Greylock 10:55.76; 3. Greylock 11:36.43. High Jump — 1. K. Santos (MM) 5—08; 2. E. Boyko (MM) J5—08; 3. J. Hawkins (MM) 5—06. Long Jump — 1. K. Santos (MM) 19—07; 2. E. Boyko (MM) 18—11.25; 3. C. Lemaire (MG) 17—02.5. Triple Jump — 1. L. Firth (MM) 36—11.75; 2. A. Benko (MG) 34—03.25; 3. Q. McDermott (MG) 30—05.5. Shot Put — 1. R. Goss (MG) 40—07; 2. L. Tonini (MM) 34—00; 3. S. Teigen (MM) 27—05. Discus — 1. R. Goss (MG) 133—07; 2. D. Warren (MG) 105—05; 3. A. Sanchez (MG) 63—00. Javelin — 1. J. Kittle (MG) 104—11; 2. S. Teigen (MM) 99—11; 2. A. Benko (MG) 98—03.
