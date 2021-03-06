Pat Duquette's UMass Lowell men's basketball team isn't done dancing yet.
Duquette's River Hawks moved into uncharted territory when they beat seventh-seeded Stony Brook for their first-ever Division I postseason victory. Now, two games later, the River Hawks are one win away from making the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time in school history
"We're just enjoying it. I know I am," the Dalton native said after sixth-seeded UMass Lowell shocked top-seed UMBC 79-77, Saturday afternoon on the Retrievers' home court.
Connor Withers had a game-high 28 points and a team-best six rebounds for the River Hawks, who even their overall season record at 11-11. Withers was 9 for 13 from 3-point range. His nine treys tied an America East Tournament record, but set a record for the most made 3's in a semifinal game. Obadiah Noel had 22 points for Lowell, while Pittsfield's Bryce Daley had four points, two rebounds and shared team honors with Noel as they each dished out four assists.
The home team had a chance to win the game in the final seconds. UMBC's L.J. Owens missed a 3-point shot and teammate R.J. Eytle-Rock got the offensive rebound. Withers blocked Eytle-Rock's shot with the ball caroming out to Owens, but his 3-point attempt was blocked by Max Brooks and then the horn sounded.
It was a game where the River Hawks led for precisely one minute, 59 seconds. Noel put Lowell ahead on a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left, making it 78-76. UMBC's Eytle-Rock missed the first of two free throws, cutting the Lowell lead to one, but Daniel Akin fouled Withers, who made only the front end of the 1-and-1. That set the stage for those final seconds.
"It was an awesome playoff basketball game that we won today," Duquette said during a postgame Zoom conference with reporters. "There were lots of ups and downs, lots of drama. A lot of huge shots and huge plays."
The win is the third-ever in D-1 for Lowell, who also beat No. 3 New Hampshire in the quarterfinals.
The River Hawks will play fourth-seeded Hartford next Saturday morning, March 13, in Connecticut. The Hawks went on the road to Burlington, Vt., and beat Vermont 71-65. Lowell and Hartford will play for the America East title, a first for both teams, at 11 a.m.
It will be a "Cinderella" special because only UAlbany had won the title as a four-seed. The Great Danes did it in 2013 and 2014, beating second-seeded Vermont and second-seeded Stony Brook. No sixth-seeded team has ever won an America East Tournament title.
Eytle-Rock led UMBC with 18 points.
The River Hawks' bench provided a spark, as they outscored UMBC's bench 25-17.
Lowell took a 5-4 lead on the first of nine 3-point hoops by Withers. UMBC's Dimitrije Spasojevic answered with a jumper and when Lowell's Allin Blount turned the ball over, Owens drained a 3-ball. UMBC gradually built its lead and led 40-28 at halftime.
Five minutes into the second half, Eytle-Rock scored on a drive to the goal, giving the Retrievers a 16-point lead. It wasn't good enough on this Saturday.
Lowell didn't lead again, however, until Noel hit those two free throws with 40 seconds left in the game.
"All we talked about all week was, we're going to win this game with our defense," UMBC coach Ryan Odom said. "When you get into a back-and-forth, offensive game with UMass Lowell, you're playing dangerously. You're living dangerously. We didn't make a few plays we needed to make on the defensive side of the ball to make it more difficult on them, gave up a couple of key baskets, and they made some hard baskets."
It didn't take long for UMass Lowell's success to reach the larger college basketball world. As of late Saturday afternoon, UMass Lowell was trending on Twitter. It was something Duquette was asked about.
"Part of the enjoyment for me is getting to a place we've never been and helping these kids achieve a dream that they've never gotten to," Duquette said. "Coming to work for another week, it's been so much fun. Grateful has been a word that we've talked about all year. The ability to be able to practice and play the game we love during this pandemic, we're very grateful for that.
"Having another week with these guys, at this time of year with this level of excitement, there's nothing better in my life right now."
———
MASS.-LOWELL (11-11)
Al.Blunt 0-3 0-0 0, Boudie 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 9-16 1-2 28, Daley 2-5 0-0 4, Noel 7-13 6-6 22, Thomas 4-5 0-0 10, Brooks 3-6 1-2 7, An.Blunt 3-6 1-1 7, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 10-13 79.
UMBC (14-6)
Spasojevic 3-7 2-2 8, Horvath 3-10 2-3 8, Eytle-Rock 5-10 7-9 18, Owens 5-9 0-2 13, Rogers 4-6 2-2 13, Akin 2-3 0-1 4, Kennedy 1-6 2-2 5, Boonyasith 3-5 0-0 8, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 15-21 77.
Halftime_UMBC 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 13-27 (Withers 9-13, Thomas 2-3, Noel 2-4, An.Blunt 0-2, Daley 0-2, Al.Blunt 0-3), UMBC 10-21 (Rogers 3-4, Owens 3-6, Boonyasith 2-3, Kennedy 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-4, Horvath 0-2). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 23 (Withers 6), UMBC 29 (Horvath 10). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 11 (Daley, Noel 4), UMBC 10 (Eytle-Rock 3). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 20, UMBC 16.