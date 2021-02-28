Twenty-four hours after making history, the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team made a little more.
Coach Pat Duquette’s River Hawks had come off their first-ever Division I postseason victory in the first round of the America East Tournament on Saturday. Sunday afternoon, Duquette’s team made it 2 for 2, and are in the tourney semifinals for the first time.
Obadiah Noel had a game-high 28 points, while Pittsfield’s Bryce Daley chipped in with nine points, three rebounds and three assists, as seventh-seeded Lowell knocked off No. 3 seed, and host New Hampshire 72-64.
“It’s awesome. This is the best time of the year,” said Duquette, the Dalton native and graduate of Wahconah and Williams College. “Think about all the things that they’ve endured. They’ve been on campus since Sept. 1. They haven’t seen their families. They didn’t go home for the holidays. This is why they’ve done it. Not that we’re where we want to be.”
UMass Lowell, now 10-11, will get to play top-seeded UMBC Saturday at 2 p.m., in one America East semifinal. Second-seeded Vermont, with Lenox’s Bailey Patella, will play No. 4 seed Hartford, after the Hawks knocked off No. 5 UAlbany 83-77.
“We want to keep winning. We’re on that path. It’s a path we’ve never been [on], and it’s a path a lot of our players have never been,” Duquette said in a postgame Zoom call with reporters. “This is what they dream of growing up.”
The game itself was a dream that almost turned into a nightmare for Duquette’s team.
There were six lead changes in the early minutes of the game, but Noel put Lowell ahead for keeps on a drive to the basket with 13:22 left in the first half.
The River Hawks upped the lead to as many as 11 in the half. New Hampshire did cut that to five and Lowell led 36-29 at halftime.
UMass Lowell came out on fire in the second half, holding New Hampshire scoreless while going on an 11-0 run, making it 47-29. The River Hawks upped the lead to 21 points, before the dream turned into that nightmare.
The Wildcats started slowly but inexorably cutting into the Lowell lead. Lowell was held to one basket in seven minutes and when Jayden Martinez drained a 3-point shot with 2:44 left, it was a two-possession game at 62-56. A miss or a turnover could have been disastrous for the River Hawks. But Noel and Daley would have none of that.
Daley was running the offense from the top of the key and found Noel out of the corner of his eye. Noel caught the pass near the right block and scored an easy two. While that wasn’t the deciding hoop, it made life much more difficult for UNH.
The Wildcats did make it 65-62 on a trey by Chris Lester with 1:18 left. The UMass Lowell defense held UNH without a field goal the rest of the way. Kalil Thomas’ 3-point shot with 18 seconds left was the ultimate dagger for the River Hawks.
“What we have to do back during the game, especially when it’s close or when we lose a lead, we just have to pretend it’s just another basketball game and act like we’ve been there,” Duquette said. “That’s not easy to do when you’re pursuing something that you’ve dreamed about. The reality is you can’t play with the amount of composure that you need to and focus, if you’re that emotional.
“That’s what we learned. We have to settle our emotions down and just play the game.”
Connor Withers added 11 points for UMass Lowell. New Hampshire’s Nick Guadarrama had a team-best 16 points, while Martinez had 14 points and eight rebounds and America East Rookie of the Year Nick Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds.