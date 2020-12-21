Bryce Daley made his first start of the season for the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team. He helped the River Hawks get a big early-season win.
The redshirt sophomore from Pittsfield played a season-high 35 minutes for the River Hawks (2-3, 1-0 America East). While Daley only scored two points, he had a game-high five assists, and pulled down four rebounds for coach Pat Duquette’s team in a wire-to-wire, 73-65 win over Vermont Monday. It was a Berkshire County hoop battle, with Daley and Duquette on one side, and Lenox High School graduate Bailey Patella on the other.
Patella played nearly 20 minutes for the Catamounts, who were in their first game of the season. He had six points on 2-for-3 shooting from the floor. He was 1 for 2 from 3-point range, 1 for 2 from the foul line. He had two rebounds and an assist.
While it was the first game overall for UVM, it was the first game in 18 days for Duquette’s River Hawks.
“It was really exciting to play. I can’t remember the last time we played. I told the guys before the game, ‘let’s appreciate every chance we have,’ because we know how that can easily slip away,” Duquette said in a postgame Zoom call. “I’m happy to beat Vermont. We haven’t beat them in a while. They’re the preseason No. 1 team in our conference, so that’s a good win for us.”
It was only the third time Lowell had beaten Vermont since they started playing in 2013. It was the first win over the Catamounts since 2016, and this game marked the first time the River Hawks had won their America East opener since 2016.
The five assists for Daley marked a career high for the redshirt sophomore.
“Bryce played great. Yeah, he played great,” Duquette said. “Bryce just makes winning plays on both sides of the floor. He lets the game come to him. He’s an opportunistic scorer, but he really loves setting his teammates up. We needed that and he did a really good job of that today. Also, [Vermont] is hard to defend. Their guards are quick and strong. They put a lot of pressure. I thought defensively, he stuck his nose in there as well.”
The River Hawks got the opening tip in the game, played at UML’s Costello Athletic Center, and Connor Withers took a 3-point shot that missed. Daley got the offensive rebound, quickly passed to Obadiah Noel, who found Salif Boudie inside for a layup.
Lowell made it 5-0 when Boudie turned over Justin Mazzulla and fed Daley for a layup.
The Catamounts cut the lead to 23-22 with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half on a 3-pointer by Patella. UVM could not get that tying basket, and trailed 29-22 at halftime. The bottom fell out in the second half, when the visitors trailed by as many as 14.
The two teams will tee it up again at 3 p.m. for the second game of the two-day series. America East went to two-game series at one site instead of the traditional home-and-home.
”It’s the first time we’ve ever done it, so it is kind of unusual,” Duquette said. “There isn’t a lot of scouting that can go into your first game anyway, since Vermont hadn’t played. I think a lot of it is focus on yourself as opposed to making all sorts of adjustments for a team that you’re not really that sure about anyway. Obviously, get your rest because of the short turnaround. Both teams are in the same predicament, so there’s no advantage either way.”