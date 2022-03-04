The NCAA has granted student-athletes the opportunity of an extra year of eligibility. The COVID-19 pandemic was the reason.
While countless college athletes have decided to take the extra year, Roger Williams University swimmer Ellie Field of Adams is taking the other fork in the college sports road.
"Honestly, I think my time as a swimmer has come to an end," Field said. "I think it's really good that this year has worked out the way it has, and I'm able to end on such a positive note.
"I have had such a great time with this team, but when it's time it's time."
Field's career has one more step. She has qualified to swim in the NCAA Division III championships, which will be held March 16-19, in Indianapolis.
She will be swimming against the nation's best in the 50, 100 and 200-meter freestyle events.
When Field spoke with The Eagle, she had not yet received her ticket to the NCAA's, but she said it would cap off the career in a great way.
"It definitely wasn't on my radar to begin with," she said. "Now that I'm so close to the top 20, it would be so cool to follow in my dad's footsteps and make the national tournament."
Ellie's father Frank Field, a former Drury High School wrestling standout, won an NCAA D-III championship at 177 pounds for Norwich University back in 1994.
If Ellie Field had chosen to take the extra season, nobody in Rhode Island or in New England college Division III circles would have been surprised. What she says is her final season of collegiate swimming has been nothing short of outstanding. Just last Saturday, Field and the Hawks kind of took command at the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association meet.
Swimming at the University of Rhode Island, Roger Williams won its second consecutive NEISDA championship. RWU scored 1,977 points, with runner-up Stonehill picking up 904 points. On the men's side, Roger Williams won the title with 1,197 points and second-place Maine Maritime had a score of 546.
Field and her Roger Williams teammates found the pool at URI to their liking. Field was victorious in seven races: three individual events and four relays. She won the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle events, and was a member of first-place relay teams in the 200 medley, the 400 medley, the 400 and the 800 freestyle events.
Field eclipsed her school records in the 100 and 200 freestyle, with times of 51.18 and 1:55.01, respectively. She swam the lead leg of the 800 free relay with Kate Wieler, Maggie Carroll and Gabby Carr finishing up. They set a school record with a 7:49.81.
The 400 free relay team of Callie Sullivan, Wieler, Carr and Field in the anchor leg matched a school record with a time of 3:34.16.
Field came to Roger Williams after graduating from Hoosac Valley High School. She is one of the rare students to have earned high school letters from three different schools as she swam for her own school, for Mount Greylock and Wahconah co-op teams before heading to Rhode Island for college.
Matt Emmert has been Roger Williams' head swim coach since 2012, and recruited Field to the Bristol, R.I., campus. He said it was hard to believe that Field's career was coming to an end.
The veteran coach went on to say that if nothing else, Field is taking full advantage of her final year in the pool, adding that Field has helped the team culture be "better than it has ever been, and she's been a big part of that as well."
Emmert said that everything has "just clicked" in the pool for Field this year.
"Just really connecting the dots and she's been super-coachable. I think that's just a sign of age too," he said. "Our sport is very, I guess, feel oriented. In swimming, feel and real are two different things, so it takes some time for things to click. For her, I want to say that right before Thanksgiving we went to an invite at URI and swam against a bunch of D-I schools. I think things really clicked there, and it just really carried momentum into training and where we are now."
And while Ellie Field is looking ahead to her post-college career, she did admit that the lack of a season last year has been a real motivator for her success this year.
"Not having a season last year really made me put things in perspective," she said. "I was struggling a little bit my freshman and sophomore years with my purpose on this team. I wasn't necessarily having a great time. I think when I lost a year from COVID, it really made me realize that I'm here swimming because I want to be and because it's something fun for me, and I love doing it. Realizing that I only had this one shot left, I knew I had to give it everything I had left and just leave no ruts."