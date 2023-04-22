<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stephentown's Elroy Face to be inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame

Twins Pirates Baseball

Former Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Elroy Face throws a ceremonial first pitch before the Pirates' home opener baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins, Monday, April 2, 2018. Face, a native of nearby Stephentown, N.Y., is going into the team's Hall of Fame.

 ap file photos

Driving on Route 20 between Pittsfield and Albany, N.Y., there is a sign that signifies that Stephentown, N.Y., is the only Stephentown on the planet.

Now, Stephentown has another distinction, its only Major League Baseball player is going into his team’s Hall of Fame.

Elroy Face, whose family tree has branches in Berkshire County, is one of four former Pittsburgh Pirates who will be inducted into the second class of the MLB team’s Hall of Fame.

Face will be inducted with two of his teammates from Pittsburgh’s improbable 1960 World Series championship over the New York Yankees.

