Stephentown's Elroy Face to be inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame

Driving on Route 20 between Pittsfield and Albany, N.Y., there is a sign that signifies that Stephentown, N.Y., is the only Stephentown on the planet.
Now, Stephentown has another distinction, its only Major League Baseball player is going into his team’s Hall of Fame.
Elroy Face, whose family tree has branches in Berkshire County, is one of four former Pittsburgh Pirates who will be inducted into the second class of the MLB team’s Hall of Fame.
Face will be inducted with two of his teammates from Pittsburgh’s improbable 1960 World Series championship over the New York Yankees.