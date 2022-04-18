WILLIAMSTOWN — Success doesn't necessarily start in the circle, or the batter's box, according to Pittsfield softball coach Jim Clary.
Pittsfield Softball beats Mount Greylock 11-2 in Williamstown.
"From the first pitch to the last out, the energy level was high and they were on fire," Clary said following an 11-2 win over Mount Greylock on Monday afternoon.
Pittsfield (2-2) scored in five of seven innings and senior Jordyn Bazinet got things going with a run-scoring double in the top of the first.
"We did a round of hitting before we got on the bus since we didn't hit yesterday," Bazinet said after reaching base five times. "I think that helped, we were all warm and ready to go when we got here."
Bazinet carried that momentum into the circle where she allowed two runs while striking out seven in the complete-game effort. Nevah Lopez made a pair of plays at third base in the first inning and Bazinet leveraged a devastating curveball to strike out the side in the second inning.
Mia Arpante snagged a couple of balls at short to retire the side in the fourth and Molly Sherman's stretch at first base was the difference between a few infield hits.
"The last couple of games they got down a bit and the energy came down," Clary said. "We had a talk about where the energy level was supposed to be and they came out to play, it was great to see."
Bazinet walked three times at the plate and doubled twice while Ava Brazeau made her presence known with an opposite base hit that scored two runs in the top of the third inning. Brazeau wasn't done, a RBI single pushed the lead to 5-0 in the top of the fifth inning.
Greylock pitcher Kami Sweet worked out of the jam with a strikeout before catcher Brodi Rosier fired a rocket down to second, catching the Generals trying to steal and retiring the side in the fifth.
Sweet helped her own cause with a single in the bottom of the frame, the first hit on the day for the Mounties. Madi Barber would score Sweet, who reached home twice, with a groundout to first base.
Rosier was 1 for 3 with a double at the plate and Sweet was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Pittsfield put the game away in the top of the seventh as Madi Creamer, who had two stolen bases, and Lopez each knocked home two runs with singles. The Generals batted around and scored five runs in the frame.
Energy is always the theme in Pittsfield and Bazinet did everything she could, whether a pep talk or group meeting with her team at the mound following a miscue, to keep the Generals pressing forward.
"It is big to stay positive," Bazinet said. "Mia [Alfonso] and I are captains and it's our job to keep everyone positive after a mistake.
"We all know how to play together, we're all friends and that only helps on the field."
Pittsfield is back at home on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game against Hampshire. The Mounties, after a couple of washouts, will have a chance to find their rhythm with six games in the next 12 days. Greylock is back at home later today with a 4 p.m. game against Turners Falls.