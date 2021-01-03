There are always a few of the so-called “mid-major” college basketball programs that are teams that fans should watch out for come March Madness time. Don’t sleep on Belmont University.
Belmont is 10-1 exiting the Christmas holiday break. If and when the Bruins show up on the television this winter, there’ll be a familiar face sitting near head coach Casey Alexander.
Former Williams College assistant Mick Hedgepeth is Belmont’s director of basketball operations. He said he agrees with the assessment that the Bruins aren’t going to be a team many people might like to see pop up on the other side of an NCAA Division I tournament bracket.
“I sure hope so. I know we have a big challenge in front of us, starting Dec. 30 with [Ohio Valley Conference power] Murray State, a perennial contender in our league,” he said. “Austin Peay is a really good team. There’ll be some big challenges in league play. I definitely think we have the pieces in place to hopefully contend for a championship, and hopefully make a run come March.”
Hedgepeth was one of the first people hired by current Williams head coach Kevin App, when App replaced Mike Maker. Williams went 15-10 in each of Hedgepeth’s two seasons in Williamstown. After two years at Williams, he headed south to become an assistant at Division III Sewanee. One year later, he was named head coach.
In two years at Sewanee, Hedgepeth guided the team to a 36-18 record and two slots in the NCAA Division III tournament.
But when Rick Byrd retired two seasons ago and Alexander was hired to lead his alma mater, the new coach called another Belmont alum to join the staff. When Hedgepeth left for Belmont, former Williams player and assistant coach Brian Emerson was promoted from assistant to head coach. Hedgepeth and Emerson were on App’s Williams staff together.
Historically, D-I staff members might look toward Division III for head coaching jobs. In this case, Hedgepeth went backwards from being a D-III head coach. Going back to his alma mater was probably the key point to going to Nashville.
“That was definitely a big factor in the decision,” he said. “I felt like Belmont, as a university, really suits me and who I am personally. Additionally, from a personal standpoint, it was a great fit. I love Nashville. A lot of my close friends still live there. I just felt like it was a great fit. Even though it is certainly a lesser role than being a head coach, I will be a better coach down the road because of this move with all that I have been able to learn from a phenomenal coaching staff that has been there a long time and sustained success at a very high level.”
Hedgepeth played four seasons for the Bruins, ending in 2012, which included a 96-38 record and two trips to the big dance. He was the 2011 conference tournament MVP.
Hedgepeth said getting a chance to work at his alma mater for another Belmont alum was also a big selling point in leaving Sewanee.
“Belmont obviously holds a special place in my heart. I loved my time there as a student-athlete,” Hedgepeth said. “When I got into coaching, I had hopes of returning there some day. It’s just a special place with special people, not overly dissimilar to Williams and other places I’ve been.”