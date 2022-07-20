Ex-Sun Trenkle ready to begin his pro baseball career; four more players with area ties drafted

For Caeden Trenkle, Monday was a most interesting day.
Waiting to hear your name called in the Major League Baseball Draft will do that for you.
“It was kind of stressful, nerve-wracking and exciting all at the same time,” he said. “The chance to go, but I wasn’t really sure when it would be. It was really just a waiting game for me.”
Trenkle, who played for the Pittsfield Suns in 2019, waited until almost the end of the second day of the three-day draft before his name was called. Trenkle, an infielder at Oklahoma State, was selected in the ninth round by Oakland. He was one of nine Oklahoma State players drafted by MLB teams.
One of his teammates, both in Stillwater and in Pittsfield back in ‘19 was Bryce Osmond. The right-handed pitcher was selected in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Angels. That’s the same team that drafted former North Adams SteepleCats player Zach Neto in the first round.
Osmond was one of three Cowboys taken by the Angels, and all are right-handed pitchers. Victor Mederos was selected in the sixth round and Roman Phansalkar was a seventh-round selection.
“It just shows the high level and caliber of baseball that we play at Oklahoma State,” Trenkle said, when reached by The Eagle. “I think nine guys, like you said. We were a talented group this year and I think we showed it.”
In three seasons in Stillwater, Trenkle has started 119 games and posted a .292 batting average to go along with 14 home runs, 23 doubles, 10 triples and 91 runs batted in. The center fielder for the Cowboys, he hit .302 with six home runs and 41 RBIs.
Trenkle, who has been OSU’s regular center fielder during his career, hit .302 with six homers, eight doubles, 11 stolen bases and 41 RBIs last season. He stole 11-of-13 bases and was solid in the outfield, making one error in 126 chances.
“I cannot wait to get out” to Arizona, Trenkle said. “I’m ready to get going, and I’m beyond excited.”
The outfielder will sign with the A’s when he reports to camp in Arizona. As a ninth-round selection, the slot value was $160,000.
“I knew they had a lot of interest in me. My advisor let me know they really liked me a lot. I knew going into it that if I was going to go somewhere, Oakland was a good chance to be the team,” Trenkle said. “I could tell there were a couple more than others. I talked to Cleveland and I talked to Philadelphia. I could tell they were more interested than others.”
Six rounds later, Trenkle’s Pittsfield teammate Osmond was drafted by the Angels in the 15th round. Osmond, a second-team All-Big 12 selection, went 4-2 with a 4.75 earned-run average for the Cowboys. He was third on the team with 12 starts and struck out 77 in 60 2/3 innings.
The MLB.com scouting report read: “He’s still a potential No. 4 starter if he can improve his fastball quality, work his curveball and changeup in more often and do a better job of locating his pitches. But it’s looking increasingly likely that he’s destined to become a fastball/slider reliever.”
Three former North Adams SteepleCats were selected in late rounds on the draft’s third day.
Thomas Gavello, who played for the Cats last year, was taken in the 13th round by the San Francisco Giants. He was one of three University of the Pacific players chosen. Gavello led his team with 11 home runs 31 RBIs, 24 extra-base hits, 92 total bases and an .888 OPS. Gavello played infield at Pacific, but was drafted by the Giants as a catcher.
Pitchers Jimmy Loper and Cole Patton, teammates on the 2019 SteepleCats, were also drafted on Day 3.
Loper is a right-handed pitcher, who was drafted by the New York Mets in the 16th round of the Draft. At Duke, Loper was the team’s closer. The Blue Devils won only 22 games and Loper led the team with five saves. He struck out 64 hitters in 48 2/3 innings.
“It’s been fun to see him overcome injury to become one of the best arms in the ACC this year,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said in a statement. “After last year’s championship run, he stayed in Durham and worked tirelessly with strength coach Dan Perlmutter to build his body. The result was a jump in fastball to the mid 90s. He throws a ton of strikes and could climb quickly in the Mets organization.”
One round later, Villanova’s Patton was selected by the Detroit Tigers.
When Patton pitched for North Adams, it was as a member of the Seton Hall baseball team. He transferred to Villanova and was the staff ace in 2022. His record might have been 3-7, but he was the only pitcher for the Wildcats with an ERA under 4, at 3.98.
“Cole is a very dedicated individual,” Villanova coach Kevin Mulvey said in a release. “His success comes at no surprise. He is a highly motivated and intelligent baseball mind with a hunger to improve in all ways.”