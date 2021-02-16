Isaac Percy admitted he was taken back by being named the Little East Conference's Rookie of the Week.
"I was definitely surprised," the Taconic High School graduate said. "I was excited and happy that I got it."
Percy is a freshman guard at UMass Dartmouth. The former Taconic standout has been in the starting lineup since the Corsairs began their shortened college basketball season.
He earned Rookie of the Week honors by averaging 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, as coach Brian Baptiste's team went 2-1. Percy scored a career-high 16 points on 6 for 12 shooting in an 86-75 win for UMass-Dartmouth over Little East rival Keene State. Percy was 4 for 8 from outside the 3-point arc.
"I just had to get comfortable and get into the swing of things," Percy said, when reached at the UMass Dartmouth campus. "Definitely, the nerves are starting to go away now, and I'm feeling more comfortable now game by game."
Percy, a 6-foot-3 guard, is the No. 5 scorer on a 5-1 UMass Dartmouth team. He is averaging 6.8 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game. He seven assists and nine turnovers, and is second on the team with five blocked shots.
UMass Dartmouth is playing a 10-game schedule, playing each Little East Conference team home and away. Only six of the nine conference teams elected to play basketball this year, with Western Connecticut, UMass Boston and Southern Maine opting out for 2021. Castleton, where Pittsfield's Paul Culpo is the head coach, opened its season with a loss to UMass Dartmouth, and then had the rest of its season cancelled.
Heading into this weekend's games, UMass Dartmouth has a conference-best 5-1 record, followed by Keene State at 4-1, Rhode Island College at 1-3, Castleton at 0-1, Eastern Connecticut at 0-2 and Plymouth State, also at 0-2.
The Corsairs are scheduled to play a home-and-home set this Saturday and Sunday against Eastern Connecticut.
Baptiste is the dean of Little East coaches, having been at UMass Dartmouth since 1983. In that time, he has guided the Corsairs to a pair of NCAA Division III Final Four appearances, two other appearances in the regional semifinals and one ECAC New England champion. UMass Dartmouth has 28 winning seasons in Baptiste's tenure.
Baptiste is a graduate of American International College, where he played basketball. AIC is also the alma mater of Taconic coach Bill Heaphy. Baptiste said he first saw Percy looking at other members of the Taconic squad.
"I went out to a game, it was played at AIC, and it was when Isaac was a junior," Baptiste said. "I saw Isaac as a junior and he lit it up that day. I said 'Bill, I'll be back next year for this young man.'"
Baptiste had nothing but good things to say about Percy, one of three freshmen on the UMass Dartmouth team.
"He's fantastic," Baptiste said. "He's a great kid and he's a very good basketball player. He took the spot of a sophomore and is in our starting lineup right now. The sophomore, who started last year, had some COVID issues and was delayed in his beginning. Now the sophomore comes off the bench and Isaac is in the starting position.
"It's a great rotation with those two guys manning that same spot."
The former Taconic standout said that he had visited other schools, but liked Baptiste and the UMass campus.
"Through the weeks and months of me making my decision, after visiting Dartmouth, I liked the campus and I liked the coaching staff. I liked the teams we were going to be playing," Percy said. "I just felt like it was a good fit for me."
Percy jumped right into things on Jan. 23, scoring nine points and playing 23 minutes in a 76-41 win over Castleton University. Percy went 2 for 18 over his next three games, all wins, before scoring nine points of 4-of-11 shooting in a one-point loss to Keene on Feb. 13.
"The big difference is now, in college, you're playing against pretty much grown men now. It's not like you're practicing against freshmen or sophomores or juniors" in high school, Percy said. "Now, I'm the youngest player there, and everyone else is in their 20."
Percy said he felt pretty comfortable out on the court from the first game back in January, but it is getting better each time out.
Opening night was against a Castleton team coached by Pittsfield's Paul Culpo, a former St. Joseph High School standout. Dressed in green on the other team, was an old friend of Percy's. Michael Eurquhart Jr. of Pittsfield is a graduate of nearby Darrow School in New Lebanon, N.Y., and a freshman forward at Castleton.
"It was definitely fun playing against a friend of mine from Pittsfield," Percy said. "He's someone I hadn't played against in the past, and finally, being able to play against him in my first college game was definitely a fun experience."