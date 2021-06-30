In more than three decades in college basketball coaching, Mike Maker has accepted a number of challenges. The most daunting might be the one the former Williams College head coach is undertaking.
Maker is going to be an assistant coach for Johnny Tauer at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn., as it traverses the choppy waters from NCAA Division III powerhouse to Division I program.
"This is a historic jump," Maker said. "It's a leap that has never been done before. That really excites me, to be in on the ground floor of that build. To be doing it with someone I have deep respect for as a coach and as a person, and as an institution."
St. Thomas will be joining the Summit League, a Midwest-based, Division I mid-major, in the fall and will begin the five-year transition to full conference membership. The football team will join the Division I-FCS Pioneer League. The Pioneer Football League is a D-I, non-scholarship league.
St. Thomas was booted from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in May, 2019, for a lack of "athletic competitive parity," according to a story on D3football.com.
Maker and Gameli Ahelegbe are the first two D-I hires by veteran St. Thomas coach Tauer. Tauer has a 218-50 record in 10 years at St. Thomas, a run that includes seven first-place finishes and one first place tie. Maker had been volunteering his help to Tauer as the Tommies begin their transition to Division I.
"I believe we have hired one of the top offensive minds in college basketball," Tauer said of Maker in a statement. "His passion for the game, his knowledge, and his commitment to helping student-athletes develop as players and people make him a perfect fit for St. Thomas and our basketball program."
Maker did not have to relocate for this job. His wife, Erica, has been the women's cross-country coach at Division III St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., for the past three years. The family, which also includes son Jack, moved to Northfield after Maker was let go from his post as head coach at D-I Marist College.
"For us, for this, it's almost meant to be," he said, in a phone interview with The Eagle. "We came here for an opportunity for my wife, to have her own program at her alma mater. I've always felt I was the second-best coach in my own household. For the opportunity at St. Thomas to surface while we're here and making this historic jump is just surreal. To add to the the story, Johnny's wife, Chancey, and my wife, Erica, graduated from St. Olaf together in the same class.
"There are a lot of unique circumstances that aligned at the right time, and I feel fortunate and grateful that Johnny's given me this opportunity."
To describe Maker's six years at Williams as successful would be an understatement. Under Maker, the Ephs went 147-32 and made four trips to Salem, Va. Twice, Maker's team made it to the NCAA Division III championship game. The Ephs also played in one Final Four in Salem, and one Elite Eight there. That Elite Eight visit came in 2013, and Williams was sent home by — St. Thomas.
The 2013 tournament finished up in Atlanta, and was eventually won by Amherst. So, instead of the Final Four teams arriving in Salem, the teams in the Elite Eight and the Final Four played in Virginia, with the final two teams heading for the site of the Men's Division I Final Four. Williams lost to the Tommies 82-79.
Maker said that Tauer was an assistant on the 2011 St. Thomas staff, when the Tommies won the National Championship. Williams didn't see the Tommies because the Ephs lost a 73-71 decision to Wooster, when Taylor Epley's potential game-tying shot rolled off the rim at the horn.
"We've actually watched our game together. To be honest, I had never watched the film before," Maker said. "I remember James [Klemm's] look in the corner. Johnny does as well. I think there's a mutual respect between us, both as coaches and people. I know what kind of coach he is, having had the opportunity to prepare for his team as a head coach at Williams. Being around his program for the past few seasons, he's a star in our business.
"He's an excellent coach and a better person."
In that 2013 game, St. Thomas' Will DeBerg scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half. The Tommies led 82-74 with 48 seconds left, but the Ephs came roaring back.
Nate Robertson's drive to the basket cut the lead to 82-76 with 41 seconds left. James Klemm, who had 20 points to lead the Ephs, fouled Erik Tengwell with 39 seconds to go, but Tengwell missed both free throws. Seven seconds later, Robertson found Epley open for a 3-pointer that made it 82-79.
Williams had a last chance in that game, as Klemm turned over Tengwell with 14 seconds left. Out of a time out, Klemm missed the trey with five ticks on the clock.
"My wife says the only thing I have a photographic memory for is basketball, so I remember most plays. I think you do as a coach," Maker said. "Particularly the games you fall short in, especially on a national level with that much at stake. St. Thomas just wears you out with full-court pressure the entire game. I thought we played extremely well to have a chance to tie, and lost to a well-coached, tough-minded, deep and athletic basketball team."
St. Thomas played seven games in a pandemic-shortened 2021 season, and won all seven.
As to what Maker will be doing as an assistant, the former Williams and Marist head coach said that has yet to be determined.
"I was born to coach. It's what I do. It's what I love," Maker said. "We were patient in waiting for the right opportunity. This one surfaced. I certainly didn't do it out of convenience. I did it because I think, I know it's the right move for me at the right time in my life and best for my family."