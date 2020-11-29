Life in the National Basketball Association can be a whirlwind, and Duncan Robinson knows that.
The former Williams College and University of Michigan standout, who just completed his first full season with the Miami Heat, had an offseason like no other.
Robinson and the Heat lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, a series that ended on Oct. 11. After taking a little bit of time to decompress, Robinson and his teammates are back in the gym, preparing for NBA preseason games to begin exactly two months after the close of the pandemic-stretched 2019-20 season.
The Heat upset the East's top seed Milwaukee Bucks and then eliminated the Boston Celtics, before hooking up with LeBron James and the Lakers. Despite injury issues, the undermanned Heat pushed the Lakers to six games before falling.
Training camp will begin shortly, with preseason games scheduled for Dec. 11-19. The 2020-21 NBA regular season will consist of 72 games. The first half will run from Dec. 22 until March 4. After the All-Star Break, the second half of the regular season will run from March 11-May 16.
Robinson averaged 13.5 points per game in the regular season for the Heat, upping that number to 17.7 points per game in the playoffs. One of his most notable playoff games came in Game 4 against the Lakers, where he scored 27 points in 37 minutes. He was 7 for 13 from 3-point range.
Robinson also helped eliminate the Celtics, the team he grew up rooting for — born in York, Maine, he played high school ball in the NEPSAC — by scoring 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from outside the arc.
For anyone who watched the NBA's postseason bubble, the term "Duncan Robinson played Division III basketball," or "Duncan Robinson played at Division III Williams College," became one of the catchphrases of the playoffs. It was heard nearly as often as "Ryan Fitzpatrick played football at Harvard," or former Patriots wide receiver "Chris Hogan played lacrosse at Penn State and did not play college football."
"I kind of took some time off which was nice," Robinson said, from his home in Miami. "Now, it's crazy how the turnaround is going to be quick. We're already working back into it. It'll be good."
Miami has been busy in the offseason. The Heat re-signed two of Robinson's teammates, center Meyers Leonard and guard Goran Dragic. The Heat made Memphis big man Precious Achiuwa their first-round pick, at No. 20. Miami also signed free-agent guard Avery Bradley and forward Moe Harkless.
The Eagle caught up with Robinson to talk about the playoff run, his first full season in the NBA, and what it was like inside the bubble in Orlando, Fla. Questions and answers have minor edits for clarity.
Berkshire Eagle: So you're back in Miami now?
Duncan Robinson: I went home for a little bit, back to New Hampshire, saw some family, took a little vacation. I've been back in Miami for [a month now].
EAGLE: Now that you've had several weeks, can you put into perspective what it was like being in the bubble and playing for an NBA championship?
ROBINSON: It was a great experience. I feel super fortunate to have had it, especially this early in my career. I feel like I learned a lot from it. Certainly eager to get back to that point. Obviously, it didn't end the way we wanted it to, but that's sports as well. The motivation right now is at an all-time high. I just continue to work to get back there.
EAGLE: This is the third time you've had to play for the ultimate championship. Did this feel different than the one in Salem [NCAA D-III] or the one in San Antonio [NCAA D-1], because they were one-off games and this was a series?
ROBINSON: The series dynamic definitely changes it, for sure. The single game, winner-take-all, I love that format as well. It allows for some flukish things to happen. There's almost more stress and anxiety because you realize that you have to bring it on that given night. Having a series, obviously you want to come out of the gates and play well — which unfortunately the disappointment is that I really didn't in Games 1 and 2. But at least the fact that it was a series allowed me to get more and more comfortable as the series went on, and allowed my confidence to build as the series went on.
EAGLE: Were you able to get any vibe from outside the bubble about what kind of an impact you had been making and what kind of reaction you had been getting around the country?
ROBINSON: A little bit. The majority of my focus and attention was inside the bubble and just trying to find a way to help my team win and come up with ways to beat a really good team, the Los Angeles Lakers. One of my favorite parts of it was that a couple of my friends grouped together and before every single game, reached out to a bunch of people from different walks of my life, if you will, and had everyone submit 10-15 second videos. They put them all together. Before Game 1, was my Exeter crew and all the guys I went to Exeter with. Game 2 was a lot of Williams guys. Game 3 was my Michigan friends. Game 4 was all my family and friends back home. That was really cool, really special for me to feel all the support coming from all the directions. That really meant a lot.
EAGLE: Did [the Heat] feel like underdogs going into the NBA Finals?
ROBINSON: A little bit. We had a massive chip on our shoulder as a team, and truthfully we still do. We didn't feel like we were overmatched or anything. We felt like we were more than capable. We knew it was going to be a great challenge. We knew we were playing against a really good team with really good players. We were excited, excited for the opportunity. We had a strong belief in ourselves. It ended in six. We felt like we didn't do everything we could have done to get that series to seven. Obviously, that's something we've got to live with and learn from, and remedy in the future.
EAGLE: When you got some guys dinged up, even though some played, did you feel that you had to be at 100 percent to beat the Lakers?
ROBINSON: Not necessarily 100 percent to beat them. We knew we had to play a really great game and be our best version. You can do those things and still make some mistakes during the game. Obviously, having some key guys go down hurt us. Even when they did, first of all that's a part of any series. You can't look at that and say there is some sort of asterisk. That's not how basketball works. We still felt like we had enough to get it done. We showed in Game 3 for sure, and in Game 5, that we did. Truthfully, I thought we were right there in Game 4 and could have won Game 4. The other ones kind of got out of hand. That series looks a lot different if we get Game 4. A ton of credit to the Lakers. They're such a talented team. They made plays and did enough to get it done, obviously.
EAGLE: When I spoke to Will [Hardy, former Williams player and current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach] early on, I asked him about higher scores inside the bubble. Did it get easier to shoot inside the bubble as the games went on?
ROBINSON: I think the higher scores, I don't think they come back to one reason. I think it's probably a combination of things. Maybe the arena setting had something to do with it. Not having fans in there probably had something to do with it. The no travel probably had something to do with it. The comfort and the rhythm that comes with the routine and the schedule we were on probably had something to do with it. I don't think it was one thing.
EAGLE: The best part and the worst part of being inside the bubble?
ROBINSON: The best part would probably be, in a lot of sense, it felt like college. You're around your teammates all the time, You're eating all of your meals together. You're living that college lifestyle, and that's something I loved about my time at Williams and my time at Michigan. It's a profession and its people's livelihoods, so they show up and do their jobs, and go home to their families in normal circumstances. It really brought us all together, which I love. As for the worst part, I would probably say not having my family around. On the spectrum, I probably sacrificed the least because I don't have a wife or kids. Still, the fact that my parents and my siblings couldn't be around for those really meaningful games, was definitely something I'd have liked to change. I was fortunate to get my mom in the finals. She was Tier 4, so I really didn't get to see her. At least she was in the building, which was nice.
EAGLE: You did, however, get to spend some time with your Williams roommate? [Williams graduate, and former Eph point guard Mike Greenman was working inside the bubble for the NBA].
ROBINSON: Mike was in there, which was great. It was a ton of fun having him around. We were able to grab a bunch of time together to catch up, enjoyed meals together and just hang.