DALTON — There may have been a delay, but the Warriors are coming out to play.

Preseason practices are underway as Berkshire County football games gear up for a five-game Fall II season.

"We had the little 7-on-7 league [in the fall], but it wasn't normal football," Wahconah senior Zach Archambault said. "Just like most things haven't been normal this year."

Student athletes will play spring football under the Fall II tag, which is sandwiched between the winter and spring sport seasons.

"It has been very different," coach Gary Campbell said of gearing up for a spring football season. "Usually we have the summer to get kids in shape."

The summer usually offers an opportunity to get the field and football equipment in shape, too.

"The sleds have been frozen and we're just now getting them out," Campbell said. "On top of that, the ground has been muddy.

"Total respect for the spring sports [for beginning the season after winter months], it is hard to get going."

After a year without sports, they're coming quick for high schoolers. The Warriors completed a 20-game basketball schedule from Feb. 3 until March 13.

"I'm in shape for football, that is for sure," junior Ben Noyes said of the quick switch to football after averaging eight points per game on the hardwood. "There was only a month in between, but it's great to be back with the guys after a year and a half."

Players are masked, social distancing, bringing their own water and carrying their own equipment to each practice due to the fact that they can't use the locker rooms at the high school. On top of that, there is no late bus and kids can't arrive more than 15 minutes early.

"All this effects us," Campbell said. "Kids in the hill towns can't always practice because there is no late bus and parents may be busy."

Despite the challenges, at the end of the day, Berkshire County is gearing up for a football season.

"The great thing is that within practice it feels like football again," Campbell said.

"The masks are different and a factor," Archambault added, "but you can get over things like that."

Archambault swam in the winter and is planning to play baseball in the spring, on top of completing college applications. While this year has been a whirlwind, he has established goals for his senior season.

"Making memories and obviously winning is a huge thing," Archambault said.

The five-week football season will take place on the turf field at Berkshire Community College, with three regular-season games followed by two playoff weeks.

"We didn't have a chance to win anything in basketball," Noyes said in terms of playoffs, "but we can take home a Berkshire County championship in football."

Winning certainly makes everything better, but Campbell is using the spring season to teach the Warrior way.

"We're just going to try and keep things as consistent as possible," Campbell said. "This is Wahconah football, [we'll teach] what we expect from each other and the time you need to put in to be successful in football and in life."

Campbell knows a thing or two about success, winning three-straight Western Mass. championships from 2016 through 2018. This season will mark Campbell's ninth year of his second stint at the helm of the Warriors and he sits just three wins away from 200 in his career.

"It will be a cool thing to reflect on someday," Campbell said. "For now, it is just great to be out here with the guys."