The Berkshire County Fall Senior Golf Series will begin its 49th season on Wednesday when Berkshire Hills Country Club hosts a two-man scramble.
The series, which awards scholarship money to Berkshire County junior golfers from the funds raised by the tournaments, will feature five events to be played on successive Wednesdays. All five will feature shotgun starts with the first two — at Berkshire Hills on Sept. 22 and at Greenock Country Club on Sept. 29 — teeing off at 12:30 p.m., while the final three will start at noon.
The October events will be hosted by Wyndhurst Manor and Club on Oct. 6, Wahconah Country Club on Oct. 13 and the Waubeeka Golf Links on Oct. 20.
Four of the five tournaments are best-ball affairs, while Greenock will be hosting a singles event. The fields will be divided into Blue and Green Divisions based on the combined ages of the two-man teams and by the individual's age in the singles tournament.
Golfers must have an electronic or GHIN card confirming their handicaps. A maximum of an 18 handicap can be used. Those without an established handicap will be given a 5 handicap for the day.
The entry fee for each event is $45 and that covers golf, food and prizes. To enter, golfers need to call the pro shops at the host clubs no sooner than two weeks before the tournament.
Cart fees are extra and those wanting to ride need to make a reservation a week prior to the tournament, but with the opening event less than a week away Berkshire Hills head pro Mike Hillman said on Thursday golfers that can still get a cart if they act quickly and call the pro shop at 413 442-1451.
For more information on the series, call Bill Gates at 413-637-2563 or Paul Traversa at 413-822-5613.