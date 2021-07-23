SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — After a year away, fans are not only back on track, but also at the track in Saratoga Springs.
The Saratoga Race Course opened its doors to fans as it kick-started the 2021 season on July 15.
"After the year we had, people and fans from all walks of life are yearning for a return to some level of normalcy," said Patrick McKenna, the Senior Director of Communications at the New York Racing Association. "This is the perfect venue to achieve that when you consider the generations of families and friends that have gathered here."
Saratoga commenced its 2020 racing season on June 3, but without fans in attendance due to New York's COVID-19 restrictions.
"We've been operating for a long time and we've made adjustments as the pandemic has changed and shifted," McKenna said. "I think, like any business, you're forced to make adjustments on the fly depending on what was happening in New York and also travel restrictions that were in place."
While there was no live music and people strolling to their favorite spots in the shade or by the track, horsemen, owners and vendors from around the country traveled to Saratoga for the fan-less 2020 season.
"Our focus was balancing the various aspects of the pandemic restrictions while prioritizing the health of everyone from employees, various numbers of owners and everyone who is required to make racing go in Saratoga," McKenna said. "We are proud to say that we didn't have a single COVID-19 case among employees, backstretch workers or outside vendors.
"Thinking back on the last year, it was challenging, but it was challenging no matter what business you're in."
It's finally here. Let's do this, Saratoga! pic.twitter.com/hq95opns75— NYRA (🎪) (@TheNYRA) July 15, 2021
Switching sights to the present, the return of families, lawn chairs and coolers was warmly welcomed back to Saratoga. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a facial covering at Saratoga Race Course, in accordance with CDC guidance.
Meanwhile, guidelines are lifted for fans who are vaccinated, meaning they can get the most out of their trip to the track.
"We're thrilled that we're turning the page on the pandemic and the level of vaccinations in New York State has allowed a race meeting to be contested at full compacity," McKenna said. "After an entire season at Saratoga without the passion, energy and enthusiasm — we're welcoming the best fans in the sport back to where they belong, cheering on their favorites at the track.
"As an organization, it was a priority for us to make things feel very familiar to those returning to Saratoga."
The race season began last Thursday and runs through Sept. 6. Gates are open at 11 a.m. each day — with the exception of Runhappy Travers Day, also known as the "Midsummer Derby" on Aug. 28. The race course has special events sprinkled throughout the summer and races take place Wednesday through Sunday each week until the season comes to a close.
"For the average fan, especially the vaccinated fan, it will look and feel like the Saratoga of the past," McKenna said.