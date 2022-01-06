CHESHIRE — At the end of the day, it’s that you win and not necessarily how you win. That was how the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team beat Palmer Thursday night.
But from Coach Bill Robinson down to the end of the bench, the Hurricanes knew they got away with one.
“We can be a good team, but we all have to come together. We have to work hard every minute we’re on the floor, and we’re not there yet,” said Hoosac forward Frank Field, after the Hurricanes beat the Panthers 52-38. “We’re a good team, but we could be a really good team if we all come together and decide we’re going to work hard and outwork everybody on the floor.”
Hoosac led 25-22 at halftime. An 11-1 run by Palmer to open the third quarter gave the Panthers a 33-26 advantage and the visitors led 35-32 after three quarters.
But in the fourth, Field scored his team’s first nine points and had 15 of his game-high 21 in the final eight minutes as the Hurricanes pulled away in what had been a real rock fight kind of game. Field and Carson Meczywor each had double-doubles for the Hurricanes. Field had 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Meczywor had 10 points and 12 boards.
The win makes Hoosac 5-1 and gives the Hurricanes a three-game winning streak. Palmer falls to 1-6.
For his part, Field had six points in the first quarter but missed his last five shots of the first 16 minutes. After going scoreless in the third quarter, the Hoosac forward went 6 for 11 from the floor in the second half and 6 for 9 in the fourth quarter. He really heard it from his coach after the horn sounded at the end of the third quarter.
“I just didn’t show up in the first half. That’s been a problem in my first two years, I’ve just been asleep in the first two quarters,” Field said. “I can’t do that anymore. I’m not a freshman anymore. I’ve got to start performing the whole game.”
As good as a win gets, Robinson did not mince words about his team’s performance.
“We were terrible tonight. Maybe it was them. No it was us,” he said. “We had a lot to do with it. Our press was terrible. We were just going through the motions. Offensively, we were just bad. We were individuals again. A lot of times, we’re just individual basketball, and you can’t win that way.
“We lit a little fire under Field to start the fourth quarter, and boy, he showed up in the fourth quarter.”
The Panthers were playing without Brady Stohleski, who had a 15-rebound night when Hoosac beat Palmer 76-60 back on Dec. 13. In that game, Jack Letendre had 31 points and was 17 for 18 from the free throw line.
On Thursday, Letendre was held to five points and made only one free throw. The first game saw the two teams make 34 free throws. Thursday night, they combined to make four in a game where there were few trips to the charity stripe. Both Robinson and Field threw a ton of credit for Letendre’s night to the defensive play of Shaun Kastner Jr., who never let Letendre get easy looks at the basket, and the defensive play did not allow for Letendre to go to the line.
After trailing by three at halftime, Palmer jumped all over the Hurricanes to start the third quarter. Not even a time out by Robinson could stop a quarter-opening 11-1 run. And when Chance Lee converted a turnover into a basket, it was 33-26 with 3:46 left in the quarter.
McGovern stopped the bleeding with six unanswered points on three hoops. The last came when he picked Lee’s pocket and scored. Anthony Unranets’ hoop with a minute to play ended the third and Palmer had a 35-32 lead.
Robinson’s stern chat with Field and the rest of the Hurricanes paid off. Field scored on an offensive rebound. Meczywor then rebounded a 3-point miss and Field got ahead on the fast break before scoring. He was fouled by Menard and completed the 3-point play.
Palmer came down and Menard missed another shot from outside the arc. Field pulled down one of his eight rebounds in the second half and threw an outlet to Caleb Harrington. Field came down and called for the ball as he got into the lane. Harrington hit him in stride, and the Hurricanes’ leading scorer drained a teardrop jumper to make it 39-35. Palmer had to call a time out.
It didn’t matter much because the Hurricanes outscored the Panthers 13-3 the rest of the way. In fact, a 3-point hoop by Shaun Troche proved to be the only basket of the quarter for Palmer, who was outscored 20-3 in the last eight minutes.
The veteran Hoosac coach said he is hopeful his team will take what it did in the fourth quarter and build on it. They’ll have time to work since the Hurricanes don’t play until they host South Hadley on Monday.
“I hope so. We have to get better defensively,” he said. “I think a little bit of that [Thursday] is we wore them down. In the fourth quarter they were tired. They’re not used to playing so much, a couple of those kids. It’s definitely a starting point, and we’ll harp on that in practice.”