The ongoing trends this golf season in the Berkshires and beyond have been busy courses and tournament fields filling up in hours, not days.

So, it should come as no surprise that this weekend's Country Club of Pittsfield Men's Invitational best-ball tournament filled up fast, though the makeup of the 64-team, 128-golfer field also highlights how things have changed at the club since the last Invitational in 2019 (last year's tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19).

"This is the first time in at least 15 years that we have had a full field of 64 teams, and we have 54 of our members playing, compared to just 23 in 2019" said CC of Pittsfield head professional Eric Mabee.

While not all of those are low-handicap players, there are more than a few duos that have a chance to give the "home team" a victory for the third time in a row. Sixteen-time club champion Matt Scarafoni and Pioneer Valley standout Chris Ferriter won the championship in 2018 and 2019.

"There's no question that the Country Club now has a large stable of really good golfers, and many of them are tournament players," said Scarafoni.

That being said, Scarafoni and Ferriter head into the weekend having played some winning golf themselves. Scarafoni teamed with Pittsfield native Jamie Cimini to win the Mount Anthony Invitational over the Memorial Day weekend and finished fifth in the First Flight of the Stockbridge Trophy with partner Matt Gilardi, while Ferriter and Joe Wilson won the Second Flight at the Trophy with a final-round 69.

"The tournament at Mount Anthony used the same format as The Invitational and Jamie and I had four really hard matches," said Scarafoni." Chris also played well at Stockbridge. We have high expectations and are very confident, but we know it will take playing at a high level for four matches against this field."

It also may take a sub-par score in Friday's medal-play qualifying round just to qualify to play in the 16-team Championship Flight.

"In the past, a score of 75 has made the Championship Flight, but I don't see it this time," Mabee said. "I think 75 or 76 could be the bottom of the second flight with the strength of the field we have."

Among the South Street club's members with a chance to walk away as champions include the teams of Josh Shepard and Shane Ortega, Chad Alibozek and Jake Matthews as well as Matt Gilardi and Adam Brickle. Not to mention the father-son duo of Todd and Jacob Driscoll. Jacob is playing well after qualifying for the Massachusetts Amateur Championship with a round of 1-over 72 at the Wahconah Country Club qualifier on Wednesday.

The field also includes 2017 champions John Dahrouge of Berkshire Hills Country Club and Matt Ortega of Stockbridge.

Shepard is coming off a victory in the Trophy, partnering with Wyantenuck Country Club's Mike Schopp to capture the championship by two shots over Stockbridge's Chris Shields and Berkshire Hills Country Club's Jeff Puleri.

"Since the second of half of last season I've been pretty happy with my game," Shepard said following his win last Sunday. "Shane and I are really confident, although we know there are some super strong teams in the field."

Shepard's partner from last weekend will be one of his foes this time around. Schopp, who Shepard says has "no weaknesses" in his game, will be paired with fellow Wyantenuck member Brian Cunningham.

"Brian is very streaky and Mike can really golf his ball," said Scarafoni of the south county challengers.

Another obvious contending duo is the team of Jeff Puleri and Randy Driscoll. Puleri has already won this year, having captured the Allied Four-Ball title with Steve Sykes. He also tied for third in the Stockbridge Classic and tied for third with Sykes in last weekend's Trophy. Driscoll and Stockbridge's Chris Shields finished second in the Trophy.

"Jeff and Randy are always a factor," said Scarafoni. "They can make birdies in bunches."

Play will begin with Friday's 18-hole medal-play round that will determine the four 16-team flights. The round-of-16 and round-of-8 matches will be contested on Saturday and the semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday.