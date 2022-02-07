CHESHIRE — Frank Field said he felt like he could've been another face in the Red Sea student section, watching the final seconds of Monday night's thriller against Wahconah on the edge of his seat.
He would've seen the kid in the white No. 33 jersey take his defender deep into the right corner with about five seconds left in a tie game. Two Warriors closed on him, but a behind-the-back crossover froze them both for a second. He confidently gathered while hop-skipping back behind the 3-point line, and then buried the dagger.
"Time just kind of slowed down, those last 10 seconds took 10 hours," said Field. "It was just, almost like an out-of-body experience. It was crazy.
"I don't know what it was, but it went in and it worked out."
Field's buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent Hoosac Valley to a 55-52 win over the Warriors, evening up the season series between rival programs, who both find themselves in the new Bi-County East League.
Hoosac improves to 9-4, 6-3, and needs one more win for a postseason berth. Wahconah drops to 10-4, 6-4.
The sophomore forward took a pass from Carson Meczywor just inside midcourt with about eight seconds remaining and went to work. The killer triple capped off a stellar all-around outing that included a team-high 18 points along with nine rebounds and four assists. It also completed a second-half comeback by the Hurricanes, who trailed Wahconah 30-23 after Pat McLaughlin opened the third quarter with one of his three 3-pointers.
McLaughlin scored a game-high 19 points and his transition layup off a Hoosac turnover put the visitors in front 50-49 with around 90 seconds remaining.
"It's a tough one, but you play these games, and you hope to get on the other side of these games, but you need to be tested if you're going to go deep in the tournament," said Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher. "We couldn't get into really any sort of rhythm offensively, and credit them for that, but I was proud of how the guys grinded there and tied it up."
At the other end, Field showcased the interior part of his inside-outside game by out-muscling a horde of Warriors for an offensive rebound. He was fouled on the putback and hit 1 of 2 to knot the game at 50.
Wahconah missed a shot and Field once again came away with the tough board. Meczywor was fouled on a pass and a timeout was called with 36 seconds left. Meczywor — who previously missed four straight free throws in the third quarter — exited the break and calmly sank both ends of his 1-and-1 for a two-point lead.
The Warriors got the ball to Berkshire County's leading scorer in Brody Calvert and the junior guard hit a tough shot over Shaun Kastner with 18 seconds on the clock to tie it back up. It was a bit of momentary relief during a slog of a night for Calvert, who averages just under 24 points per game.
"Shaun Kastner did a great job on Brody Calvert," Field said. "He came in today with the mentality of locking him down and he did."
Monday's contest actually featured the area's top two offensive options, as Meczywor's 32-point outing on Saturday pushed him to No. 2 at 20.8 points per game. The senior guard finished with just 12 points, but assisted on a Kastner layup to open the fourth quarter and then put down a 3-pointer to make it 45-40 Hurricanes.
Kastner held Calvert to a season-low 10 points. He had four after one quarter and still those same four entering the final frame.
"My assignment was to go out there and try to shut him down," said Kastner, who added 10 points offensively. "We just tried to keep him off driving to the hoop. Didn't want him getting a lot of foul shots, he'll get 15-20 of those on a night. This is a big win, we needed a win like this."
"Shaun did a great job, high school running back, pretty quick, fleet of foot. Thought he could stay with him and he's got a little extra size to bother some shots," said Robinson.
With Calvert bottled up, Wahconah found offense through McLaughlin and fellow sophomore wing Jesse Chapman. Chapman was in the starting lineup for Wahconah, and responded with seven points in the opening stanza. He had a game-high 11 at halftime and finished with 15.
After Field dumped off a pass to Kastner for a bucket to make it 47-44 with 3:40 left, Chapman answered with a jumper. A minute later, he hit a hook shot to push the Warriors in front by one.
The see-saw continued, though, and Hoosac Valley got last ups.
"We wanted to stop them from going in hard. They got there a little later, but they were in control. They got a couple shots, but it wasn't the hard drives they can get," said Robinson of his team's defensive gameplan. "If we didn't do that, they'd have the lane all night long. But, 50-50 game, typical Wahconah-Hoosac game."
