SHEFFIELD — A fundraiser is being held on Saturday on the ice at Berkshire School, where some big name figure skaters will be showcasing to benefit Emily Law and Bonnie Law Goewey.
The Laws are locked in a fight with breast and liver cancer, and leukemia.
"They need assistance with care, respite and expenses related to their illness," wrote organizer Dawn Sadera-Harden. "Don't miss this incredible opportunity to watch our Nations' rising stars in figure skating along with many other talented skaters in our region."
The event will be held at Berkshire School's Jackman L. Steward Athletic Center on North Undermountain Road in Sheffield, beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
A flier reads, "Enjoy an afternoon of exceptional figure skating by international selection pool IP, Team USA, and US National High Development Team USA, along with many talented regional, sectional and national competitors."
The event is USFSA sanctioned and will be hosted by Charter Oak Figure Skating Inc.
Tickets are available at the door, $40 for families, $20 for individuals and $10 for students.
For more information, contact Sadera-Harden at DSadera-Harden@outlook.com.