Mohamed Sanogo's next coach is really excited to have him.
Sanogo signed his National Letter of Intent last week to play at Division I Florida International University in Miami, where he will play for head coach Jeremy Ballard.
"Our entire staff evaluated him through film, and our entire staff was blown away with the potential that he has, as well as what he's already done on the floor right now," Ballard said. "We really feel he can be a great fit into our system and help having an immediate impact."
Sanogo, a 6-foot-9 center, played for Bill Heaphy at Taconic, helping lead the team to three consecutive MIAA state basketball championship games. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 game was not played, so Sanogo graduated from Taconic last spring as a state co-champion.
After Taconic, Sanogo had signed up for a post-graduate year at Putnam Science Academy, with an eye toward getting a scholarship to play Division I basketball. He earned several opportunities, before choosing Florida International over Boston University and Holy Cross.
Sanogo is, as of right now, part of a two-player recruiting class for the Panthers. He will join power forward prospect Cedric Kelley Jr. — out of Texas — in Miami next year.
As to how the former Taconic standout got on the FIU radar screen?
"One of my assistants, my recruiting coordinator Jesse Bopp, is from the New England area and he is very tied in with the New England prep scene," Ballard said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "He scours it and really recruits it hard. He really got Mohamed on our radar."
Bopp is a former head coach at IMG Academy, was an assistant with Ballard at VCU under Shaka Smart, and played his college basketball at Division III Plymouth (N.H.) State.
Ballard himself is in his third year as the FIU head coach. He is 39-27 in two years at the Miami school. Ballard is the latest member of the Shaka Smart — now the coach at Texas — coaching tree to become a Division I coach. Ballard joined LSU's Will Wade, George Washington's Jamion Christian (former Siena coach) and current VCU head coach Mike Rhoades as branches off of the Smart tree.
The third-year head coach said FIU plays "extremely fast," which is a similar style to the "Havoc" that Smart employed at VCU and Rhoades currently uses there. The Panthers press on every possession.
"I've been here two years at FIU as the head coach, and in the first year we played at the fastest tempo in the country," the coach said. "We've been incredibly disruptive on the defensive end. We led the nation in steals and turnovers forced in one year and in the very next year, led the nation in blocks. It's a defensive system that really requires our guys to have a high motor, and to be very versatile defensively, because we do a lot of switching. To clearly have agility and to move around on the court.
"Those are things Mohamed certainly excels in."
Sanogo will be joining an FIU roster that has three players who stand 6-foot-9 or taller. The list includes 6-9 redshirt senior Sedee Keita, 6-9 senior Dimon Carrigan from Cambridge Rindge and Latin, and 6-10 junior Anthony Mason of Decatur, Ala. Keita transferred to the Panthers from St. John's after the Philadelphia product started his career at South Carolina. Carrigan played in 30 games last year for the Panthers after transferring in from Odessa (Texas) Community College. Mason is in his first year after playing two seasons at Northwest Florida State College.
Guys like that are flying a little under the Division I radar screen. So was Sanogo.
"There are certainly tangible things that we're looking to check off that Mohamed has in spades. Length, size, athleticism, agility," said Ballard. "Those things really jumped off the screen. We also look at his body and how much he can grow into his body, how much he can add to his frame, projecting what he can do in our system and what it can do for his game. It's certainly a combination of who he is now, what he is capable of doing now and, more importantly, what he's capable of doing in the future."