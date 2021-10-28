SPRINGFIELD — Winning seven straight games is a major accomplishment, but it boils down to the little things according to Hoosac Valley football coach Mike Bostwick.
From lining up in the right spot, to limiting penalties and making the timely stop, the Hurricanes displayed it all in a 34-8 win over Commerce.
"Discipline in terms of not making those mental errors or mistakes," Bostwick said after Hoosac closed the regular season with a record of 7-1. "I think that is a huge thing and keeps the game flowing and keeps the momentum going for us.
"They've rallied together when it is time and do the little things right."
Hoosac set the tone on the opening possession with a nine-play drive to begin the night. Shaun Kastner Jr. had runs of 12, 7 and 6 yards before punching it into the end zone on a 9-yard carry. Kastner finished the night with 91 yards on 10 attempts and his seventh touchdown of the year.
Blake Trumble and Kobe Valois combined for a sack, forcing a punt on Commerce's opening drive. After 10 runs to begin the game, Hoosac quarterback Carson Meczywor threw a dart into Caleb Harrington's breadbasket for an 11-yard pitch and catch, pushing the lead to 14-0 after Harrington's successful extra point.
"Opponents know we're a run heavy-team," Harrington said. "That is what we’ve been for years so they don't expect the pass often so when it happens, it is open."
Meczywor completed 5 of his 8 attempts on the night for 69 yards and three touchdowns.
"It is something we’ve worked on all year and there is still plenty of room for improvement," Bostwick said, "but they give us those looks, we have to take and execute them, there is less room for error down the road so we’ll keep working on those looks."
Frank Field has found a home inside the Hoosac offense with 81 total yards and two touchdowns on the night. Meczywor connected with him for a 14-yard reception in the second quarter and he found the end zone on an 11-yard run on Hoosac's first drive of the second half. Field's strongest run also came on that drive, a 32-yard jaunt down the left sideline on second-and-11.
Harrington was responsible for the night's largest play, exchanging a bubble screen for a 44-yard touchdown reception to give Hoosac Valley a 27-0 lead at the end of the first half.
"We wanted to go into the tournament feeling confident with a win," Harrington said.
Kastner intercepted passes on back-to-back drives to begin the second half. The first ended a seven-play drive for Commerce and the second came on the heels of back-to-back stops at the line of scrimmage by Trumble. Harrington, the team's safety, intercepted a pass in the first half.
Hoosac Valley entered the week as the top team in D-VIII and set the tone for a run in the state tournament, which will begin next week.
"We're going to keep working," Bostwick said. "It’ll be great to get on that film and study our opponent and see what we can do."
All good things come with time and that is what is exactly what is happening for Hoosac Valley football. What is now a category six hurricane started as just a drizzle roughly a decade ago.
"We’ve been playing together for 10 years," Harrington explained of the team's upperclassmen, "we just have that chemistry and are all really close in the locker room."