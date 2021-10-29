PITTSFIELD — Dez Merced carried the ball 11 times for 70 yards, Sean Harrigan scored twice and James Kastrinakis registered a sack, all while celebrating Senior Night on the turf at Gene Dellea Field.
Unfortunately for hometown Taconic, it wasn't enough to overcome South Hadley. The visiting Tigers put on a rushing clinic and pounded their hosts into the ground 52-12 on Friday night at Berkshire Community College.
On Friday night at BCC, visiting South Hadley football defeated Taconic 52-12 on Gene Dellea Field.
"The seniors wanted to do their thing, and they did their best, absolutely," said Taconic coach Jermaine Sistrunk. "What more can you say about those guys. They set the example for our guys. The younger guys strive to be like them."
The game had a win-and-get-in feel to it, as both Taconic and South Hadley entered Friday evening on the postseason bubble. With the win, the Tigers have likely secured their state tournament slot with a 4-4 record. Meanwhile, Taconic comes up a victory short of the playoff threshold at 2-6.
“It was a good game, but another one next week,” said South Hadley running back Evan Piquette. “If we lose, we’re probably out. If they lose they’re out. So this was a must-win for both teams. It’s a good win for us.”
Piquette led a Tigers offense that rushed 25 times for 361 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 117 of those yards and two scores, while Owen Dawson also hit triple-digits with a pair of touchdowns. South Hadley didn't have to punt until there were 4 minutes left in the game.
Taconic received the opening kickoff and went to the air to try and pick up some chunk plays and get on the board first. A fourth-and-7 completion by quarterback Matt McIntosh to freshman Ryan Burchard went for 12 yards. However, while Burchard was falling to the turf, South Hadley’s Marty Loughrey ripped the ball out of his hands. Instead of first-and-10 from the Tigers 45-yard line, the ruling was a fumble turnover and South Hadley took over near midfield.
Just four plays later, Piquette broke through the right side of the line and went 34 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Taconic, already without starting senior running back Dazyear Moore, saw Harrigan injured on the play. He had to be carried off and didn't return until near halftime.
“No. 3 is special. He’s a really good athlete, and he was the focus of our week,” said Tigers coach Scott Taylor of Harrigan. It’s tough to judge on film until you see it on the field, but I thought [our staff] did a good job with the defensive game plan. That’s why you have good people around you.”
With Harrigan sidelined and an already short-handed roster, Sistrunk shuffled things around. Sophomore Damon Pause came on at quarterback, while McIntosh, a junior, shifted to receiver. Taconic tried mixing in some deep balls with Merced runs, but couldn't connect on enough of them. Sistrunk played three guys at quarterback who completed a combined 4 of 23 passes for 66 yards and an interception.
"We had a freshman out there who became a lineman right in front of our eyes," said Sistrunk. "I am extremely excited about our future. I'm extremely excited about the grit we showed. Lot of injuries, guys are down, a few more down today."
A false start backed the hosts up on their second possession, and a fourth-down incompletion turned the ball over on downs on the home 43.
That was the story all night for the Green and Gold, as South Hadley had prime field position throughout.
The visitors needed only 57 yards to score again for the 14-0 lead, with Dawson going in from 3-yards out. The Tigers next possession started on the Taconic 33, and Dawson rushed twice to score again.
Taconic’s best chance at a meaningful score came next, trailing 22-0 early in the second quarter. The hosts got a 32-yard reception from Pause to Merced, which set them up at the Tigers 20. A roughing the passer penalty moved Taconic to the 10, but on second-and-goal, Jake Jackson sacked the QB to push THS out to the 19. A pair of incomplete passes followed — one on a brilliant one-handed grab by freshman Caesar Santos out of bounds — and South Hadley took over on downs.
"These are guys you're going to hear from in the years to come," said Sistrunk. "The future is bright at Taconic, and I think we ended on a good note, a positive note. I think we had a great season and we're looking toward the future."
Dawson responded with a 49-yard pickup on the Tigers’ first play, and then Brock Fitzell had a big first step through the line and scored from 32-yards out for the back-breaker and a 30-0 lead.
It was a busy stretch for Fitzell, who intercepted a Taconic pass two plays later. That led to a short scoring drive capped by a 10-yard TD run by Collin Mailhott.
South Hadley led 44-0 at halftime, and 52-0 after three quarters.
Harrigan re-entered the game with 3:54 left in the second, but he and Pause couldn't get on the same page. Taconic picked up a first down on a Merced 13-yarder, but turned it over on downs at midfield leading to another short TD drive by South Hadley.
In the third quarter, Merced picked up three first downs on runs to extend a 75-yard scoring drive that Harrigan capped with an 11-yard carry into the end zone. Taconic then caught a bit more magic before the final horn. McIntosh took a keeper 22 yards bruising up the right sideline to midfield. Then Harrigan danced and dazzled his way through the South Hadley defense for a 50-yard scoring run with seconds left.
