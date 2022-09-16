Mahar spoils the party for McCann, beating the Hornets in the inaugural night game in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech athletic director Robin Finnegan smiled and said she couldn't wrap her arms around the fact that the Hornets were playing their first-ever home night game.
"I
NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech athletic director Robin Finnegan smiled and said she couldn't wrap her arms around the fact that the Hornets were playing their first-ever home night game.
"I
Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.