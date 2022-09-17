One's enough: Monument Mountain football shuts out visiting Easthampton

GREAT BARRINGTON —For the second straight week to start the season, Monument Mountain scored a touchdown on its opening possession and then couldn't get on the board after that.
But, when you have a defense that has now pitched six consecutive scoreless quarters, one TD might be enough,
It was on Friday night in Great Barrington, where the Spartans got their first win of the fall and the first win under new head coach Chris Tucci, who joked that if the first one had to be ugly, the second one better be pretty.
Monument bracketed Friday's 7-0 win against Easthampton with a pair of clutch defensive stands, proving that, while grinding defensive football is rarely attractive, there's nothing as aesthetically pleasing as a zero on the opponent's scoreboard.
"Beautiful thing about this defense is that these guys understand their jobs and believe in each other," said Tucci, alluding to the Spartans' game-sealing stop. "They believe in the man next to them, and that's what's required on a goal-line stand to be successful. Those guys trusting each other, great communication, great backup, they play the game and they played to the best of their ability."
With less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Monument had a special teams hiccup and the bad snap on a punt attempt was fallen on and turned over on downs at the the host's own 28-yard line.
Easthampton had its shot. Running back Bb Tauscher — 10 runs for 45 yards overall — rushed for 26 yards on three carries to the Monument 3-yard line. However, as was the case all night, the Eagles could get no further. While Monument stood its ground, the visiting Eagles imploded a bit.
"Too many mistakes," lamented Easthampton coach Matt Bean. "A lot of them, just too many kids doing things they're unfamiliar with. It's what it is, every team has to deal with injuries, and the last couple weeks it's gotten us good."
A delay of game penalty was followed by an incompletion when Monument's Mark Bailly broke up a Healy pass in the back of the end zone. A false start followed and it was suddenly third-and-goal from the 13.
"When you get a senior who shows up, hasn't played football. He shows up at offseason workouts, you're hoping," said Tucci of Bailly, who broke up three passes on the night. "You hope you've got a ballplayer. And Mark tonight showed that he's not only a ballplayer, but he's a man. We were proud of him, great game tonight."
With the threat of Tauscher running mostly taken almost off the table, Monument's pass defense was in tune and forced two more incompletions to seal the 7-0 victory. The final attempt from quarterback Shea Healy went to Tauscher on the right edge of the end zone, but the Spartans swarmed and it fell incomplete on fourth down.
"It's crazy, the adrenaline, out of this world," said Monument safety and quarterback Jay Howard. "They got to score, we can't let them. I'm the free safety, trying to protect the whole back of the field. I saw [Tauscher] take an out route, and I knew that's where the ball was going. That's where it went, and I was there. My team did their jobs. I did mine. We stopped them."
It may have seemed like a lifetime earlier, but just minutes into the night, Howard had supplied his team all the offense it needed.
The Eagles got the ball to start the festivities, but on the second play from scrimmage, Monument forced and recovered a fumble on the Easthampton 30-yard line.
The Spartans offense went to work and Nick Henderson — who went for 122 yards on 21 carries — chewed up 24 yards on four carries, bowling over a couple defense backs in the process.
On fourth and 5 from the 6-yard line, Howard the senior QB faked a left-side handoff to Henderson and bolted the other way on a QB sweep toward the right pylon. Troser Conan-Smith had a bead on him, but Howard stomped right through and tumbled face-first into the end zone with 8:19 still to go in the first quarter.
"That set the tone. We told them what we were going to be doing, and we did it. Set the tone for the whole game," said Howard. "Give Nick the ball, I take the ball. Came out there and smash-mouth football got it in and took it from there."
On Easthampton's potential answer drive, a holding penalty and bad snap resulted in a second-and-27 and an eventual punt. In the second quarter, the visitors got a 33-yard connection from Healy to Tauscher, but Shaun Frank broke into the backfield to sack QB Healy and force a third and 23 and eventual punt.
Healy finished the night 8 of 14 for 83 yards, while seven of Tauscher's 10 carries were stopped at 3 yards or fewer.
Easthampton punted three times, turned it over on downs twice and fumbled the ball away twice.
The third quarter was a killer for the visitors' morale and momentum, as Monument Mountain dominated possession and the Eagles ran just five plays.
Easthampton forced a three-and-out to start the frame, and Monument's punt traveled just 13 yards to the Spartans' 28. But, the Eagles then rushed three times for three yards each. On fourth-and-1 from the 19, Healy's pass fell incomplete.
Monument then sucked six minutes of clock on a drive from its own 19 to the Easthampton 34. When the Eagles got wise to Henderson, Grant Chase changed the pace and broke off an 18-yarder on third and 10, then Frank got in on the action with a first-down run of his own. A fumble did throw a monkey wrench into plans for insurance points, but the Monument crowd's nerves were short-lived because defensive end Cole Bissaillon obliterated Tauscher on an off-tackle rush to the left, forcing the ball out where the Spartans recovered after just one play.
"It's just amazing, I don't know that I've ever been in that exact situation in my years playing football," said Howard. "But I wouldn't want any other team in that situation. That's my family and I trust them. It's a great team, had some mistakes, should've scored more than we did, but it was enough."
The victory was followed by fireworks to continue entertaining a monster crowd flooding the hill behind the school.
"What's awesome is there's an extraordinary community that supports not only the football team, but the entire school," said Tucci. "If you look on the hill tonight, the Chargers youth program was here, with players, cheerleaders and families. We had an extraordinary student section who really did a great job at the pep rally getting ready to bring that energy that we fed off of tonight. If you sell over 400 tickets before your first win, you know something is going right."