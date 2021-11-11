And then there were two.

Upsets few and far between in first weekend of MIAA state football tournament After the first weekend of the MIAA football tournament, most of the higher-rated teams made it to the second round. Wahconah and Hoosac Valley, both No. 1 seeds, advanced to the Round of 8.

Berkshire County’s football teams completed the Round of 16 with a record of 2-2, leaving the top-seeded Wahconah Warriors and Hoosac Valley Hurricanes alive in the race for a state championship.

Wahconah’s grand entrance to the D-VII tournament was a 38-0 win over No. 16 Lunenberg last Friday night. Jonah Smith rushed for over 100 yards for the seventh time this season and the Warriors have now scored over 30 points in eight of nine games this season.

Undefeated Wahconah (9-0) welcomes No. 8 Clinton to Dalton at 6 p.m. on Friday night.

The Gaels (5-3) defeated No. 9 Boston Latin Academy 27-20 a week ago.

Additionally, Clinton defeated Lunenberg 49-14 on Oct. 15. The Gaels have broken 30 points four times on the year. Defensively, Clinton is yet to hold an opponent to less than 13 points in a game and each of the team’s losses includes the defense giving up at least 36 points.

Jonah Smith is picking up steam with nearly 1,400 rushing yards on the year and Wahconah’s passing attack seemed to do just fine in the chilly Berkshire atmosphere as Ryan Scott threw four touchdown passes a week ago, three landing in the arms of Ben Noyes. Wahconah, however, remains balanced on offense as Smith had two touchdown runs of at least 20 yards.

In Cheshire, the Hurricanes faced a bit of turbulence in a 14-6 win against No. 16 Lynn Vocational last Friday.

The lights above Renfrew Park will shine on Hoosac’s chase to the semifinals on Friday with a battle with No. 9 Narragansett in the quarterfinals. The game is slated for 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes diversified their assets in the win over Lynn Vocational as it was just the second game neither Aaron Bush nor Shaun Kastner Jr. rushed in for six points. However, the duo kept the chains moving from the 20-yard line to the opposing 20-yard line. Kastner ran for 30 yards on 9 attempts and Bush took over in the second half, closing with 109 carries on 19 yards.

Quarterback Carson Meczywor scored on the ground and found Caleb Harrington through the air in the close win.

The top-seeded ‘Canes (8-1) welcome an undefeated Warriors team that has scored more than 40 points on seven different occasions. No. 9 Narragansett defeated No. 8 Lowell Catholic 34-20 in the first round of the tournament. Points shouldn’t be hard to come by for these two teams. The Warriors have pounced on the opposition, outsourcing opponents 407-121. Hoosac Valley has outscored opponents 272-79 in one less game than the Warriors.

Each week the stakes get higher and higher. While the Western Massachusetts tournament no longer exists, Friday’s games resemble the Western Mass. championship game in terms of a state tournament run. The winners this weekend will be just two games away from hoisting a state trophy at Gillette Stadium.

This is also the last time the seniors at Wahconah and Hoosac will play at home. According to the MIAA, the state semfinal round — which is scheduled for next week — will be played on a neutral field.