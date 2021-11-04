One of the first things learned when becoming a journalist is the inverted pyramid, a story structure rule that places the important information first.

With that in mind — if you plan on heading to a state tournament football game this weekend you must purchase tickets online. Whether you'll be in Dalton, Adams, Lee or Pittsfield, head to gofan.co and search by school, mascot or city.

Follow the directions for purchasing and you'll be geared up and ready to go for some playoff action. Hey, who carries cash around these days anyway?

Before we look at the matchups, our good pal Howard Herman provided us with a quote from Walt Bell, coach of the UMass football team and I thought it would set the tone for playoff football. Bell went to Dickson County High School in Tenn., 41 miles west of Nashville.

"High School football, No. 1, is the greatest game on earth," Bell said. "High School football is the most special brand of football that there is. Especially where I’m from, where there’s one school in the entire county. There’s going to be 10-12,000 people at home every single Friday night. Two giant grandstands filled up, standing room only. High School football is a big deal, no matter where it’s played. It only gets better in the playoffs.

“For me, if you’re a high school football player and you’ve got a chance to prepare for a playoff game, as much as I want them to go try a way to win that game, be a great teammate and all those things, as an older person, you hope they go out there and smell the grass — unfortunately it’s all field turf now — smell the grass and make sure they’re enjoying that. There is no better athletic endeavor than high school playoff football. There isn’t.”

Alrighty, let's ride.

Division VII: No. 16 Lunenberg at No. 1 Wahconah: Today, 6 p.m.

The Blue Knights started the year with 50 points in three of the season’s first five games, all wins for Lunenberg. However, the No. 16 team in D-VII has lost three-straight games with two being decided by 7-or-fewer points.

Friday night will begin with a two-hour voyage and the Blue Knights will then have to face an undefeated Warriors squad that passed a tough Week 8 challenge with a 22-20 win over West Springfield, which entered the postseason as No. 15 in D-III.

That test, however, counted toward last quarter’s grades and Wahconah is back to 0-0. While it is a new season, the secret to success remains in Dalton. The Warriors saw Jonah Smith eclipse 1,200 yards in the regular season and run for less than 145 yards just twice on the year.

A strong running attack is an ideal way to set the tone against an unfamiliar opponent. Additionally, Wahconah has won six of eight games by at least 16 points to earn the top spot in D-VII. The Blue Knights will have their hands full with Smith and the running attack, giving Ryan Scott an opportunity to pop a game open with a variety of different receiving threats spread around the field.

Division VIII: No. 16 Lynn Vocational at No. 1 Hoosac Valley, Renfrew Field: Today. 7 p.m.

The lights above Renfrew Field will guide Hoosac Valley's playoff run as the Hurricanes open as the top seed in D-VIII. Lynn is heating up of late with wins in three of the last four games. Additionally, the Tigers (3-5) put up 40 burgers in two of those wins. It'll be a three-hour trip for Lynn to Renfrew and the Tigers will be greeted by a dynamic and devastating offense once arriving in the county.

Hoosac Valley (7-1), since Sept. 17, has scored at least 30 points in six of seven games. The Hurricanes have won every game this season by at least 14 points.

Hoosac's offensive operation starts with Aaron Bush and Shaun Kastner Jr., a pair of tailbacks that mesh speed and power, inside runs and zone reads to the outside. Kastner surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the year during a 24-8 win over Commerce in Week 8 of the regular season. Bush and Kastner have combined for 14 touchdowns on the year and quarterback Carson Meczywor has 12 of his own on the ground.

Once opponents commit to stopping the run, Meczywor and the passing attack can take advantage of mismatches in the secondary. The game against Commerce featured three passing touchdowns, a season-high for Meczywor. A high standard of play has set the table for a playoff run under the lights of Renfrew Field and it's hard to not see that as a major advantage for a Hoosac squad looking to play deep into November.

Division VIII: No. 10 Randolph at No. 7 Lee: Today, 7 p.m.

The Wildcats are tasked with slowing down a Blue Devils team that has scored at least 34 points in four wins throughout the regular season. Randolph has a regular-season record of 4-4 and will greet a Lee squad that is 5-3, after a two-hour trip out west.

Lee enters the postseason following a tight win over Belchertown due to Dylan Ely's dominance late in action with a touchdown reception and an interception in the opposing end zone. However, Ely's emergence began before that fourth quarter as the receiver has four touchdowns on seven receptions over the last three games.

The Wildcats are diverse on offense and will feed whichever hand is heating up the quickest. Tyler Bartini leads the team with 73 carries, but Elliot Winston has 56 and Cam Freeman has 62. Lee's roster is also battle-tested with three of the last five games being decided by six points or less. Additionally, the Wildcats are 2-1 in those games. On the flip side, the Blue Devils haven't played in a game decided by less than 16 points since a loss to Triton Regional on Sept. 9.

Lee entered the fall season with postseason hopes and is now faced with a home playoff game against a stranger in a strange land. Based on what we know about the Wildcats, expect a gameplan focused on making the visitors uncomfortable early and often.

Division V: No. 9 Norton at No. 8 Pittsfield, at BCC: Saturday, 2 p.m.

The state tournament's opening weekend comes to a close in Berkshire County on Saturday. The Generals established a super-charged offense that powered a six-game winning streak to end the year.

Playing on the turf of Berkshire Community College, the Lancers are traveling 2 hours and 30 minutes and bringing their 5-1 record with them. Norton has won three of six games by less than 10 points. The Lancers lost their last game, a 35-0 defeat at the hands of Dover-Sherborn.

A 46-0 win over Sharon on Sept. 10 was the highest-scoring game for Norton this year. Pittsfield, on the other hand, atomizes opponents with wins of at least 24 points in each of the last six games. Quarterback Patrick Rindfuss has 29 touchdowns on the year and Pittsfield's speedy offense is tough to contain even without a long bus ride before.

Davon Solomon had three receiving touchdowns in Week 1 and is heating up at the right time with four total touchdowns over the last two weeks. Keep in mind, an outpouring of points like this wouldn't be possible without a defense that simply hammers opponents. The Generals have allowed more than 20 points just once this year and feature playmakers at all three levels.

Non-Playoff Schedule

Putnam at Drury: 12 p.m., Saturday

McCann Tech at Monument Mountain: 6 p.m., Saturday