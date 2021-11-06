PITTSFIELD — The peaks of success can’t exist without the valleys of defeat.
Norton scored 28 of the game’s last 34 points as Pittsfield football’s 2021 run came to an end on Saturday. The Generals fell 28-12 in the first round of the MIAA Division V state tournament at Berkshire Community College.
“You only get to do high school football one time and I love these guys,” Pittsfield coach Brian Jezewski said after the game. “They’ve all worked so hard and I can’t say enough about our senior class.”
The Generals received the opening kickoff and featured a heavy dose of Patrick Rindfuss on the first drive. The quarterback started with three runs for 15 yards before hitting Davon Solomon for a 30-yard gain, bringing the ball out to Norton’s 30-yard line.
No. 8 Pittsfield found itself facing a third-and-11 from No. 9 Norton’s 31, and that is when Rindfuss found Brayden Bunnell streaking down the right sideline. The two connected for a pitch-and-catch that was good for 6 points.
Bunnell finished with three receptions for 38 yards and the touchdown, Solomon added three catches of his own for 58 yards and Louis Rhodes caught four balls for 31 yards. Rindfuss was 12 of 26 for 159 yards and a touchdown, but Norton intercepted him three times.
The Pittsfield defense recorded three-straight incomplete passes to get the ball back following a turnover of downs. However, the scoreboard remained stuck at 6-0 for most of the first quarter. That changed when Norton’s Evan Lander got his hands on a Rindfuss pass for a pick-6. Thomas Mulvaney hit the extra point to give the Lancers a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We’ve got a talented senior group that plays hard, physical football,” Norton coach James Artz said. “They’re a pleasure to coach and they did a great job today.
“We started 4-0 and thought the season was over like we’re the best thing since sliced bread. We didn’t play well for a couple of weeks and we wanted to get back to playing our type of physical football.”
The Lancers pounded the rock with Colby Cerrone, who finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Anthony Tripolone added another 92 yards on 12 carries.
Pittsfield’s biggest issue was being unable to get ahead on the down-and-distance. Rindfuss was sacked on third-and-2 to force a punt and the team saw two drives stall on third-and-10, including a drive inside of Norton’s 25-yard line with five minutes left in the first half.
“We didn’t do what we needed to do on the scoreboard and I take full responsibility for that,” Jezewski said. “Our guys played their hearts out and I am so proud of them, I wouldn’t want to coach any other team in the country.”
The Generals trailed 14-6 at intermission and Edgar Garcia forced a fumble on Norton’s third play of the second half. The Generals faced a second-and-15 where Rindfuss charged forward for 10 yards, giving Rhodes an opportunity to break open a 21-yard sweep to move the chains.
A pass interference call drawn by Bunnell moved the sticks on first-and-15. Rindfuss then brought the ball to Norton’s 25 with two carries for 16 yards. Pittsfield, however, got stuck behind the sticks and couldn’t convert a fourth-and-12 from Norton’s 16-yard line.
Tyler Gaudette sacked Lancer quarterback Nathan Tripolone to force a punt and give the Generals another shot. It started with a 39-yard keeper from Rindfuss — and then a 21-yard run from the quarterback. He found Solomon for an 8-yard gain before Pittsfield’s front-five pushed Rindfuss and the pile into the end zone from 6-yards out.
“[Rindfuss] is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks I’ve seen in a long time,” Artz said. “[Rhodes and Solomon] are two excellent wide receivers. That is a very good football team we just played and it is nice to get out of here with a W.”
“Pat, Kieran [Coscia], Collin [Wellman] and Louis, our four captains, have led the day since Day 1,” Jezewski said. “When they came in as freshmen we knew we had something special with those guys.
“Then you get Davon to come over and fit right in. Tobias Gaulden Wheeler, Ryder King, Damario Powell, Aidan Kennedy-Mutz, Jonathan Mestre, Tyler Gaudette, Bashee Canada and Carson Conolly — I can’t say enough about these seniors.”
The Lancers scored touchdowns on the next two drives to put away the ball game.
“I have nothing but respect for Norton,” Jezewski said, “I tip my hat to them for being a very well-coached and talented football team. Offensively and defensively, they played hard on both ends.”
Following the effort, the Generals huddled for one last time with their seniors.
“It was very emotional,” Rindfuss said. “We all love this team and we thought we had a good shot at making a run — we still love each other and are trying to pick each other up.”
The result wasn’t what was expected for the Generals, but the process — forming the brotherhood — is what Pittsfield will remember about this run.
“We don’t have anything at Pittsfield High School... no facilities, nothing,” Jezewski said, “but we’ve always had each other. These kids are the best and I love them like my own. We go through hell and come back every day of every week and they worked their asses off for 48 minutes.
“Win or lose, the lessons these guys learn on the football field will be carried for the rest of their lives.”
For Rindfuss, it isn’t necessarily the big games or performances that he’ll remember. Instead, it is the moments that made the success possible that will stick with the signal-caller.
“At the beginning of the year we weren’t really clicking and we noticed it in practice,” he said. “There was this switch in the middle of the year where we all bought in and it was a lot of fun.”
“I love being around these guys and that is why I’m sad it’s over,” Jezewski said. “We’re family and we talk about our brotherhood because it means something to us.
“It’s tough, this program means so much to me and these guys will always be my family.”
———
Norton 7 7 0 14 — 28
Pittsfield 6 0 6 0 — 12
First Quarter
P — Bunnell 31 pass from Rindfuss (run failed), 8:39.
N — Lander 33 interception return (Mulvaney kick), 1:25.
Second Quarter
N — N. Tripolone 1 run (Mulvaney kick), 7:54.
Third Quarter
P — Rindfuss 6 run (pass failed), 1:18.
Fourth Quarter
N — Cerrone 3 run (Mulvaney kick), 10:43.
N — Cerrone 6 run (Mulvaney kick), 5:45.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — N: Lander 3-10, N. Tripolone 8-25, Cerrone 21-134, A. Tripolone 12-92, Fitzroy 1-2, Kirrane 1-4; P: Rindfuss 19-116, Rhodes 2-26, Powell 1-4, Zamakis 1- (-2).
PASSING — N: N. Tripolone 3-10-0 12 yards; P: Rindfuss 12-26-1 159 yards.
RECEIVING — N: A. Tripolone 1-(-2), Pitts 1-6, Nihill 1-8; P: Rhodes 4-31, Solomon 3-58, Bunnell 3-38, Arce-Jackson 2-32.