LEE — Knowing there were just four quarters left in the 2021 season, the Blue Devils wanted to find the end zone whenever possible on Thursday night.
Drury’s season came to an end with a 40-7 win over the Wildcats under the lights of Lee High School.
The Blue Devils (7-1) closed the season on a four-game winning streak and the rushing attack was a large reason why. Louis Guillotte’s performance on Thursday was the icing on a strong season for the tailback.
A 60-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter meant the junior would close the night with 208 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries — the fifth time he broke the 200-yard mark this season.
Fellow back Jayshawn Moore was heavily involved in the first-half game script for Drury. He rushed the ball eight times in the first 24 minutes, two of those runs ended in the end zone.
It was all Moore and Guillotte on Drury’s opening drive, Moore found the end zone on a 4-yard run to end a 10-play drive to open the game. Quarterback Anthony Pettengill connected with tight end Tim Brazeau on the two-point try.
Brazeau finished the game with just one catch but needed just one hand to do it. The senior plucked a Pettengill pass out of the air and turned upfield for 24 yards, setting up a 16-yard run by Guillotte with just 20 seconds left in the first half.
Pettengill launched a touchdown pass, finding Amont David streaking down the sideline for a 62-yard reception on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Defensively, the Blue Devils kept a lid on Lee’s rushing attack. Elliot Winston was the only ball carrier to eclipse 50 yards on the ground. The senior finished with 66 yards on eight carries. Winston took the ball down to Drury’s one-yard line with 32 yards across three carries. He punched it in with 47 seconds left in the first quarter. Matt Petrescu’s extra point cut Drury’s lead to 8-7 at the time.
Judge Martin was a devastating force for Drury inside the trenches, closing the night with four tackles for a loss after purchasing real estate in Lee’s backfield. Brazeau forced a fumble early in the second half, which led to a touchdown run by Pettengill.
The Wildcats (5-5) worked to get the ball moving through the air in the second half, but Drury’s linebacking core brought its fly swatters. Guillotte broke up two passes and Moore defended two more plays through the air.
The game was called with four minutes left on the clock. A brawl broke out between the two teams following a punt by the Wildcats.
———
Drury 8 12 6 14 — 40
Lee 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
D: Moore 4 run (Brazeau pass from Pettengill), 5:38.
L: Winston 1 run (Petrescu kick), 0:47.
Second Quarter
D: Moore 12 run (pass incomplete), 9:10.
D: Guillotte 16 run (pass incomplete), 0:20.
Third Quarter
D: Pettengill 4 run (run failed), 4:30.
Fourth Quarter
D: David 62 pass from Pettengill (run failed), 11:44.
D: Guillotte 60 run (Guillotte run), 8:20.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — D: Guillotte 19-208, Moore 9-30, Pettengill 3-13. L: Tyer 2-(-2), Freeman 9-44, Winston 8-66, Bartini 2-3, Siok 3-8, Schwab 4-2.
PASSING — D: Pettengill 2-4-1 86 yards; L: Siok 3-9-0 42 yards,
RECEIVING — D: David 1-62, Brazeau 1-24; L: Winston 2-11, Bartini 1-31.