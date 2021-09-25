TURNERS FALLS — Despite picking up the game on short notice, Drury dominated on the ground and picked up a 28-6 victory over Franklin Tech in an independent tilt Friday night.
Drury was originally scheduled to play Mahar on Saturday, but that game was canceled and the Blue Devils soon found themselves slated to play on the road in Turners Falls on short notice a night earlier. Even with little time to prepare, the Drury offense operated at full capacity and was carried by junior running back Louis Guillotte, who rushed for 256 yards on 20 carries against the Eagles.
Drury head coach Al Marceau said his team was able to adapt on the fly and turn out a good performance despite only a couple days of preparation.
“We had a big letdown when we found out Mahar was canceled,” Marceau said. “Two days of prep is tough, luckily we run pretty much the same offense … but real happy with the effort, I thought we played real hard and we’ve got stuff to clean up like everybody else.”
The Blue Devils defense had three interceptions, including one on the goal line in the second quarter, and held the Eagles scoreless through three quarters.
Franklin Tech head coach Joe Gamache said his team is young and still learning, though they’re improving with every snap.
“Obviously we made a couple of crucial mistakes,” Gamache said. “In the end it was nice to put a nice drive together in the fourth quarter. The thing I love about our guys is they’re very young, not a ton of experience and we’re learning on the fly and they battled to the end.”
The Blue Devils kicked the game off with a 10-play, seven-minute scoring drive that opened with a 41-yard run by Guillotte and finished with a one-yard dive by junior Jayshawn Moore. From then on, the Drury defense suffocated any offensive momentum the Eagles had with two first-quarter interceptions.
Moore scored two first-quarter touchdowns, Guillotte broke a tackle in the middle of the field and ripped off a 71-yard score in the third quarter and freshman wide receiver Jackson Powell went untouched on a reverse resulting in a 51-yard touchdown run.
Marceau said they “haven’t even scratched the surface” of the potential of the Moore-Guillotte duo.
“They’re huge,” Marceau said. “It’s nice, they make up for a lot of our mistakes because they’re that good.”