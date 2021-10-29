BELCHERTOWN – Lee senior Dylan Ely came down with game-changing catches in both end zones, as the Wildcats rallied for a 12-6 win on the road Friday.
He caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hadyen Siok with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left that put Lee (5-3) ahead for the first time and for good.
The play-action attempt followed six runs to start the drive that gained 44 yards. Elliot Winston had three of them for 30 of those yards. He finished with a team-high 74 yards on 11 carries.
Those jabs set up Ely's haymaker.
"We were struggling with the pass game. The corners on Belchertown were doing a great job stopping the run," Ely said. "The running game playing as well as it did allowed the passing game to open up and helped me get that touchdown."
Ely also set up the Wildcats' game-tying touchdown with 4:55 remaining in the third. He intercepted a Nolan Otto pass that the Belchertown quarterback threw out of his own end zone. Otto had such little room to operate after the Belchertown offense held Lee on a goal line stand. Matthew Tilton knocked down a Siok pass on fourth down to get the ball back. The Orioles false started, then threw an incompletion to put themselves in challenging territory.
Then Ely capitalized.
"It was a huge momentum shift and shout out to Alex DelVecchio, he made a huge tip on that play," Ely said. "We were really down after that fourth down stop by them. Momentum shifts are huge in football, and we were able to be on top of that one."
He gave the Wildcats the ball back at the Belchertown 11. Tyler Bartini ran twice and gained 8 yards, then Cam Freeman took it to the 1. Lee went right back to Freeman, and he burrowed in for the game-tying score with 3:03 left in the third.
"They're a scrappy team. They had us on the ropes there for a while," Lee coach Keith Thomson said. "Our kids knew what was at stake and they made the plays when they had to."
At least in the second half. The teams largely exchanged short runs over the first two quarters, save for Belchertown's touchdown drive near the end of the first.
The Wildcats pushed Belchertown to a fourth-and-10 after a bad snap, run for no gain and an incompletion.
The Orioles lined up in a wildcat formation with running back Landon Andre receiving the snap. Lee expected a punt and couldn't move its safeties up the field fast enough. Andre hit Eli Sayball-Wimmer up the middle of the field for a 14-yard gain that kept the drive alive. Three plays later, Otto linked with Sayball-Wimmer for a 30-yard touchdown up the left sideline with 37.6 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
"That's kind of the story of our year. We've had a lot of ups and downs," Thomson said.
The victory ended a two-game losing streak, which itself followed a three-game winning streak. Now, the Wildcats wait. They entered the evening ranked eighth in the MIAA Division VIII power rankings. A win over Division V Belchertown should only increase Lee's standing.
"It's a whole new season. We certainly have a lot of things to correct. The competition is going to be tense, and it's going to be stiff moving forward," Thomson said. "We're happy to be in there, but the goal isn't just to go, the goal is to go as far as we can."