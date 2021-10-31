david delisle runs the ball

McCann Tech’s David Delisle rushed 23 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday afternoon.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — For the McCann Tech football seniors, Sunday afternoon was well worth the wait.

jason knapp runs the ball

McCann Tech senior Jason Knapp celebrated Senior Day with a victory over Smith Vocational.

Playing for the first time since Oct. 9, the Hornets enjoyed an unseasonable warm Halloween-day victory over visiting Smith Vocational. 

McCann Tech defeated the Vikings 16-14 on Senior Day, and the Class of 2022 showed out.

With the Hornets (1-5) in front 16-8, Smith Vocational scored the game's final touchdown. A 2-point conversion was needed to knot the match up, and McCann senior Jason Knapp would have none of that. Knapp broke up the attempt to secure the 2-point advantage and eventual win.

Fellow senior Seneca Bolte had two sacks and blocked a punt in the win.

David Delisle led the way for the Hornets, carrying the ball 23 times for 136 yards and two scores. He also capped both touchdowns with 2-point conversion runs. 

"It was a hard fought defensive battle by both teams," wrote McCann Tech coach Tony Skiffington.