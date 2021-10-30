NORTH ADAMS — Neither the weather nor the Spartans could put a stop to Louis Guilotte and Drury’s rushing attack.
Despite periods of heavy rain creating a muddy field, the Blue Devils ran a smooth operation on offense due to Guilotte’s 262 yards and four touchdowns, winning 32-6 in the regular-season finale.
Guilotte created instant offense with a 20-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, kickstarting a 13-play, 64-yard drive that ended with the junior finding the end zone on a 1-yard run. Additionally, the drive melted 8 minutes off the clock in the process.
From there, however, things got messy as rain poured onto the field. Monument’s first drive featured 9 yards from Nick Henderson, but a bobbled snap derailed the attempt.
The Drury and Mount Greylock co-op, with Anthony Pettengill under center and Guilotte in the backfield, showed little sign of disruption due to mother nature as Guilotte took a handoff 73 yards for a score. Pettengill took to the air on the 2-point try and converted with a completion to Amont David.
“I thought they played great and I have to be honest, we were pretty worried about the physicality of Monument,” Drury coach Al Marceau said. “They’re big and always tough, it seems like every year we play them and they have kids flying around just tackling everyone.”
The two teams played to a 7-6 Monument win during Fall II in the spring. Guilotte, however, wasn’t on the field for that game.
Monument’s sideline-to-sideline speed was apparent in three-straight wins entering Saturday, but that advantage was negated by mud and puddles throughout the field. The difference for Drury, however, was its ability to hit a hole and run downfield due to a strong performance from the offensive line and fullback Jayshawn Moore punishing defenders in the second level.
“We stayed inside the tackles and that is where we had the most success,” Marceau said. “Credit to our offensive line and credit to Jayshawn, he blocked phenomenally from that fullback spot. We just kept popping holes and played a full four quarters.”
Guilotte scored his third touchdown of the game early in the second from 22-yards out and Pettengill again took to the air with a pass to Dominic Carnevale on the 2-point try, bumping the lead to 24-0.
“We play the same no matter the weather,” Guilotte said after eclipsing 1,000 yards on the year. “We practice in this rain so we can play in this.”
Monument’s wheels spun in the mud for most of the afternoon, but Jay Howard gained some traction with a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, getting the Spartans on the board at 24-6.
The Blue Devils took over with 6:59 in the first half and it seemed like the momentum was up for grabs. Drury suffered a bobbled snap — its only miscue handling the slippery rock — and Reece Mullen knocked a pass down on fourth-and-9.
However, the Spartans ran just one play before the buzzer rang for intermission. The conditions only deteriorated in the second half and the Blue Devil’s took advantage as Elias Robinson captured an interception in addition to running the ball 37 yards on three carries in the fourth quarter.
Guilotte capitalized on the turnover with a 30-yard touchdown run. His fourth score of the night was also his 11th rushing touchdown in six games. Moore recovered a fumble on the following possession to seal the game with 5 minutes left in regulation.
Saturday marked the fifth time this year the Blue Devils have held an opponent to 6-or-fewer points. The Drury and Mount Greylock co-op is 5-0 in those games.
“It’s been a successful year and we’re still fairly young,” Marceau said. “We’ve got some seniors that we will really miss, but they have a couple more games to have some more fun and finish out their careers on a positive note.”
The significance of those games, however, is yet to be determined as the co-op waits for any indication of an encore performance. Drury entered the week ranked No. 22 in the MIAA’s D-VII Power Rankings and needs to jump up to 16 in order to make the state tournament cut. Additionally, the Spartans play in D-VI, which could mean bonus points for the Blue Devils.
“I told the kids to let the chips fall where they may and just play,” Marceau said of potential paths to the postseason.
“Playoffs or not, we came here to work and wanted to win,” Guilotte added. “We stick to the game plan, running down throats and playing tough football.”
———
Monument 0 6 0 0 — 6
Drury 16 8 0 8 — 32
First Quarter
D — Guilotte 1 run (Brazeau pass from Pettengill), 3:58.
D — Guilotte 73 run (David pass from Pettengill), 0:20.
Second Quarter
D — Guilotte 22 run (Carnevale pass from Pettengill), 7:10.
MM — Howard 60 kick return (run failed), 6:59.
Fourth Quarter
D — Guilotte 30 run (Pettengill run), 6:13.