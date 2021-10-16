BELCHERTOWN — Hoosac Valley's two-headed monster in the backfield ran wild against the Orioles on Friday night.
Shaun Kastner Jr. carried the rock 18 times for 127 yards and Aaron Bush gravitated to the end zone with 133 yards and four touchdowns on 23 attempts. A strong second half carried the Hurricanes to a 34-12 victory.
Hoosac's offense marched down the field early in the first quarter and Bush punched it in from 4-yards out. Kastner ran in the 2-point conversion and the Hurricanes led 8-0.
Things got dicey as Hoosac faced over 100 penalty yards in the first half, but another touchdown from Bush and two, 2-point stops on defense had the visitors up 14-12 at the break.
The Hurricanes, especially on defense, returned to form in the second half with 24 minutes of shutout ball. Kobe Valois finished with two tackles for a loss and Mitchell Malloy got in the backfield for two sacks. Carson Meczywor captured an interception.
Bush scored twice in the second half and Caleb Harrington joined his fellow senior in the end zone with a 46-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Harrington's scamper was Hoosac's largest play of the night.
Blake Trumble led the Hurricanes with five tackles. Meczywor and Frank Field added four each. The 12-point first half for Belchertown is the first time Hoosac Valley allowed points since Sept. 17.
The Hurricanes, after losing in Week 1, have won five straight and the season's largest test is looming. Hoosac Valley welcomes Lee to Cheshire for a rematch of the 2019 Western Massachusetts Division VIII semifinals. The Wildcats lost to Easthampton Friday night, leaving Hoosac alone in first place in the Intercounty South League
Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hurricanes is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.