Hoosac Valley football will be the first team to cross the finish line of the 2021 high school football season in Berkshire County.
The course has featured plenty of peaks for the Hurricanes, but before we talk about the team's six-game winning streak and plus-154 point differential, a trip to Springfield awaits.
Hoosac, the top-rated team in D-VIII for each of the last two weeks, will play today at 6 p.m. against the Red Raiders (1-5) of Commerce.
Last week's win over Lee is the ideal pre-playoff tune-up for the Hurricanes, but Commerce, which is ranked No. 30 in D-VI, is standing in front of a perfect 5-0 record in the Intercounty South.
Hoosac's 65 points allowed on the year is the lowest total in the division and Week 7 was the sixth-straight game of allowing 15-or-less points.
The Hurricanes created four turnovers on defense and the offense had no issue cashing in for 42 points last weekend. Shaun Kastner Jr. and Aaron Bush continue to guide the offense up and down the field as Hoosac has scored at least 30 points in five of the last six games.
Kastner has six touchdowns and is 53 yards away from 800 on the year. Bush has carried the rock 77 times for 544 yards — an average of seven yards per carry. The duo has a combined 13 rushing touchdowns on the year.
With that in mind, quarterback Carson Meczywor has 12 on the year after his second three-touchdown performance of the year on Sunday.
Commerce has fallen to Belchertown, Lee, Frontier and Easthampton. Hoosac Valley has victories against each of those four teams.
“I feel the same,” Hoosac coach Mike Bostwick said during practice last week while talking about having the top spot in the MIAA's Power Rankings. “We have a job and that is to get better every week, we don’t care until it’s actually playoff time, we want to win and get better.
“For some people it is hard not to pay attention to sometimes, but if we win and do what we’re supposed to, that stuff will take care of itself.”
The Hurricanes didn't get caught up with the view of D-VIII's top spot last Saturday against Lee. That same mindset is why Hoosac will make the trip to Springfield later today thinking 7-1 looks much better than 6-2.