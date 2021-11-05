ADAMS — The Hurricanes faced the unknowns of the inaugural Massachusetts state tournament and were actually the team weathering an early storm on Friday night.
Top-seeded Hoosac Valley football scored 14-unanswered points against No. 16 Lynn Vocational as the Hurricanes advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division VIII tournament with a 14-6 win under the lights of Renfrew Field.
"It is definitely different," quarterback Carson Meczywor said of the state tournament. "We're used to the [Western Mass. tournament] where we would play a team like Lee — playing a new team, we weren't really sure what we were getting into, but coming out with a win is awesome."
Meczywor converts first down, 2:40’left in the game and Hoosac burning clock away pic.twitter.com/YJMMRni3Jo— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) November 6, 2021
Things were looking murky for the Hurricanes early on and drives were at a premium. The game featured just nine possessions, six of which came in the first half.
"We knew they were a heavy run team and that is what we've been dealing with all year," Meczywor said.
The Tigers, however, had some ripples that teams on this side of the state didn't feature too often. Additionally, Lynn Voc's tempo out of the huddle and onto the line of scrimmage offered the Hurricanes little time to identify what the offense was trying to accomplish.
"It's tough to watch film and film only, we don't play similar opponents and can't really gauge a team [just on tape]," Hoosac coach Mike Bostwick said. "I found some teams that run similar offenses and we tried to game plan based on the idea of making adjustments if they kept out leveraging us — which they were."
Junior Regnar Nival was gashing the Hoosac Valley defense in the first half with 78 yards on nine carries. The game began with four empty drives before the Tigers got the ball back on their 19-yard line with 80 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The ensuing drive featured 15 plays and 10 minutes of clock. Nival scored from three yards out to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead with a little over three minutes left in the half.
The top-seeded 'Canes had their backs against the wall, but senior tailback Aaron Bush gave Hoosac its first big push with a 25-yard return on the ensuing kickoff.
The Hurricanes set up shop on the 50-yard line and faced a third-and-1 from Lynn's 30-yard line with less than a minute left in the half. Hoosac tried to catch the Tigers napping with a trick play, but Caleb Harrington was sacked for a 9-yard loss. Suddenly Hoosac had time for just one play back at Lynn's 30.
"It is hard to move on from some of those things," Bostwick said of the failed trick play, "I am trying to correct the guys, but at the same time as the coach, I have to move on to the next play.
"I had two plays in the back of my head and I look at our guys, they're all older guys and I respect them and they called a play — I said let's do it — our best versus your best and let's see what happens."
Harrington streaked down the left sideline and Meczywor gave his receiver a shot. Harrington locked onto the target and no one was stopping him from bringing down a 30-yard touchdown reception.
PRAYERS ARE ANSWERED ON THE LAST PLAY OF THE HALF. Meczywor to Harrington for 30 yards. We’re tied 6-6 at the half and Hoosac gets the ball on the other side… momentum? pic.twitter.com/LyyW6zgLMv— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) November 5, 2021
"Caleb and I have a tight connection," Meczywor said. "We're always working on our routes and chemistry."
The C-2-C connection had delivered three touchdowns in the last six quarters as Hoosac entered the break with a tie ballgame — and the ball to begin the second half.
Momentum was building and Hoosac Valley carried it into the second half with a 6-minute drive, ending with a Meczywor scamper for a 6-yard touchdown. Aaron Bush and Shaun Kastner Jr. were held to a combined 60 rushing yards in the first half, but Bush took over with 14 carries in the second with 63 of his game-high 109 yards in the half.
Meczywor's touchdown and Bush's 2-point try gave Hoosac a 14-6 lead. Now the Hurricanes just needed a stop to seal the deal.
Meczywor punches it in from five yards out and Bush adds 2 more…. 14-6 Hurricanes midway through the third quarter— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) November 6, 2021
The Tigers faced a third-and-11 from their own 45, but quarterback Tyler David ran for 15 yards over two plays to convert the first down. David finished with 55 yards on 13 carries. While Nival led the team with his 90 yards, just 12 of those came in the second half.
"They kept running the QB power and QB ISO," Bostwick said. "We kept sliding and kept tweaking it until we shut them down enough."
The Tigers, four plays later, converted a fourth-and-8 and a third-and-3 a few plays later. Lynn Voc, now at Hoosac's 10-yard line, faced a fourth-and-6.
In dire need of completing a strong four-play sequence, Meczywor got a hand on the pass and the drive stalled after sapping over 12 minutes of clock. Additionally, the 19-play drive was Lynn's only attempt with the ball in the second half.
Hoosac makes a stop on its own 10, 5:45 left and the Hurricanes up 14-6. pic.twitter.com/aFPRB1N76e— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) November 6, 2021
With less than 6 minutes remaining, Bush carried the ball seven times on the final drive as the Hurricanes refused to give the Tigers another shot.
"Seeing a team from out east helped us understand what their [playstyle is all about]," Meczywor said, "Hopefully we can use that in the next game."
The unknowns of opponents out east had the Hurricanes feeling pretty grateful to be under the lights of Renfrew — compared to the 145-mile trip Lynn had to take.
"It's so huge," Bostwick said of the home field advantage. "Who knows what the outcome could've been if we had to travel out to Lynn.
"That is why we play for the No. 1 seed, it gives us that advantage and we'll take it all day."
The Hurricanes will take that advantage into the Elite 8 of D-VIII as Hoosac Valley has No. 9 Narragansett on the horizon after its 34-20 win over No. 8 Lowell Catholic. Kickoff is currently slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night back at Renfrew.