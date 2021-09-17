ADAMS — Hoosac Valley's Week 1 loss was a game of inches. On the other hand, Week 2 featured a game of yards — plenty of yards.

The Hurricanes rushed for 278 yards and picked up the season's first win with a 44-14 takedown of Taconic at Renfrew Field on Friday night.

"Last week was a tough game," said Aaron Bush, who finished with two touchdowns and averaged 14 yards per carry on eight attempts. "This week we came back, three or four of our starters were on the bench [with injures] so we just focused on getting the younger guys up and they did well.

"Our line blocked great and we were able to capitalize on it."

Bush sprung into action, taking the opening kickoff 60 yards. Shaun Kastner Jr. brought it down to the 2-yard line before quarterback Carson Meczywor punched it in for six.

Much like Week 1 against Northampton, Meczywor scored two touchdowns within the 5-yard line. Kastner added the 2-point try, giving Hoosac an 8-0 lead after the opening possession.

Meczywor sneaks it in. Kastner Jr. adds 2pt try, Hurricanes up 8-0 just 1:30 into action pic.twitter.com/MeSPX0GueI — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 17, 2021

The quarterback punched it in on the following drive, but it was Kastner and the offensive line who set the table. Kastner rushed the ball seven times on the drive and earned the game ball for his performance of 117 yards on 17 carries. His 22-yard scamper — and successful 2-point attempt — pushed Hoosac's lead to 28-8 in the third quarter.

"The one thing I did say before the game and preached throughout the week is that we're going to lean on the offensive line," Hoosac coach Mike Bostwick said. "We have a lot of seniors in that group and we needed to lean on that leadership and let the backs do the rest."

Ryan Holland, John Liebenow, Dominick Green, Jake Mucci and Mitchell Malloy treated the field like it was a Burger King because they had everything their way on Friday. Bush had touchdown runs of 44 and 47 yards and picked off a pass late in the third quarter.

Defensively, the Hurricanes refused to let Matt McIntosh get comfortable under center for Taconic. Mucci sacked McIntosh on third-and-1 in the third quarter, forcing a fourth-and-5 situation. The drive ended with a turnover on downs. Mucci also forced a fumble on a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter.

Hoosac Valley attempted an onside kick early in the second quarter but the Green and Gold pounced before they could be denied a possession. Senior captain Dez Merced took an end around 21 yards and added 21 more yards on the drive before breaking the goal line for six points. Merced finished with 42 yards on eight rushing attempts and also scored on a 55-yard kickoff return. Freshman Ceasar Santos caught the 2-point try and Taconic was on the board, trailing 14-8.

Trickery! Merced scores and Taconic gets 2 more on a pass. 14-8 Hurricanes with 8:40 left in the half pic.twitter.com/fIn8Y45TBT — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 17, 2021

Merced's second touchdown came with four minutes left in the game and was the last touchdown scored by the road team. Senior Sean Harrigan ran for 29 yards on just three attempts and McIntosh was 4 for 25 on the ground.

Hoosac's lethal ground attack also opened the field for a 14-yard Caleb Harrington touchdown reception from Meczywor with three minutes left in the third quarter.

Meczywor to Harrington, 14 yard TD. 37-8 Hurricanes with 4:14 left in third. pic.twitter.com/foLQrmcILk — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 18, 2021

Friday marked the second of three straight home games at Renfrew to begin the season for Hoosac Valley. Additionally, it was the first victory Friday in Adams.

"It means a lot [to win under the lights at Renfrew]," Bush said. "We all wish we were [celebrating a win] last week, but I think with the guys we have and the momentum we got from this, we'll hopefully carry it into our next game."

Hoosac is hosting Chicopee next Friday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Eastampton the following week. The Hurricanes have two home games in October, but both are slated to take place at Hoosac Valley High School on Saturday afternoons.

Meanwhile, Taconic is home for the first time this season next Friday against undefeated Wahconah. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Berkshire Community College as Pittsfield is scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Green and Gold will introduce the team's newly-designed home uniforms on opening night.

"We were more disciplined this week," Bostwick said of the Hurricanes. "We have more things to fix and hopefully we'll go into next week recharged with a few more guys on our roster."

———

Taconic 0 8 0 6 — 14

Hoosac Valley 14 8 15 7 — 44

First Quarter

HV — Meczywor 2 run (Kastner run), 10:29.

HV — Meczywor 1 run (pass failed), 2:43.

Second Quarter

T — Merced 1 run (Santos from McIntosh), 8:40.

HV — Bush 44 run (Kastner run), 6:01.

Third Quarter

HV — Kastner 22 run (Kastner run), 9:38.

HV — Harrington 14 from Meczywor (Harrington kick), 4:14.

Fourth Quarter

T — Merced 55 kick return (pass failed), 4:03.

HV — Bush 47 run (Harrington kick), 1:43.

———

Individual Statistics

Rushing — T: Moore 4-16; Merced 8-42; Harrigan 3-29; McIntosh 4-25; Pause 1-1. HV: Kastner 17-117; Meczywor 5-17; Bush 8-112; G. Mucci 6-32.

Passing — T: McIntosh 3-9-0 27 yards; Harrigan 0-1-0; Pause 0-2-0. HV: Meczywor 1-3-1 14 yards.

Receiving — T: Harrigan 1-5; Santos 1-19; Moore 1-3. HV: Harrington 1-14.

Team Statistics

Rushing — T: 20-113 (5.65 YPC); HV: 36-278 (7.8 YPC)

Time of possession — T: 16:22.5; HV: 31:37.5

Flags — T: 5; HV 5.