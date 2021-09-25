ADAMS — The Hoosac Valley Hurricanes rallied behind a dazzling rushing attack and a swarming defense, cementing a 42-0 victory over the Chicopee Pacers Friday night at Renfrew Field.
Senior running back Shaun Kastner, Jr. dashed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, in the first half alone, to lead the Hurricanes, who are now 2-1 on the young season. The scoring opened on touchdown carries of 46 and 9 yards by Kastner, Jr. in the home team’s first two possessions. Kastner, Jr. added a 7-yard catch on the second score’s 2-point conversion attempt, hauling in a well-placed toss from quarterback Carson Meczywor. Hoosac survived a 5-yard offside penalty to take a 14-0 lead on the play. The Hurricanes defense, led by Jake Mucci’s solid first quarter (three tackles and a sack for a 3-yard loss) kept Chicopee at bay in its first two possessions.
Setting up the hosts' third shot on offense, Meczywor scampered for a 23-yard punt return as Hoosac continued to win the battle for field position. With Chicopee stunned by its inability to stop the run early on, Hurricanes head coach Mike Bostwick went to the air as Meczywor found wideout Caleb Harrington deep down the right hash mark for a 57-yard dime on the team’s third touchdown. The wide-open senior followed his catch by kicking the extra point for a 21-0 lead.
While Chicopee continued to struggle offensively, Hoosac poured it on with an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Meczywor, a 34-yard score on the ground by senior Aaron Bush and a blistering 60-yard run to the end zone by freshman running back Griffin Mucci (plus another extra point by Harrington) to go up 42-0 still just in the second quarter.
“We have a good balance of quickness and athleticism,” Bostwick said after the game, calling the team’s running game the offense’s “bread and butter,” while also noting there is talent throughout his lineup to keep teams honest.
He also cited the team has a good grasp of the schemes he involves. This includes the younger players on the team who stepped up and played well in the second half when the game’s outcome was more of a foregone conclusion.
“We have a next man up mentality,” Bostwick said.
He said the younger players played well and credited his veterans with energizing some of the younger players who held on a well-executed goal-line stand late.
“We look at the big picture. That’s my approach,” he said.
The younger group held up well overall late in the game as freshman cornerback Will Hakes broke up a dangerous deep ball and Mikah Witted chipped in with a late sack.
Running back Kastner, Jr., after the game said he was grateful simply to be on the field with setbacks in health regulations dogging sports across the board the last year or so. That being said, he thought showing up strong early was a huge factor in the game overall.
“It feels amazing to be back on the field. Today was a great feeling (getting ahead) early was a big momentum booster,” he said.
After three straight games at Renfrew, next up for Hoosac Valley is a road trip to Easthampton on Friday.