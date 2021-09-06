After roughly 180 miles and two weeks I have visited practice for seven of the eight Berkshire County public high school football teams (see you soon, Wahconah).
Much like halftime or the seventh-inning stretch, commuting throughout the county is a welcomed break in the action. The travel is a great opportunity to shuffle between Bill Withers and Isaiah Reshad on the radio, or just sit back and reflect.
As I traveled from Hoosac Valley to Monument Mountain it hit me — each and every high school football team in Berkshire County has a returning head coach. With eight teams it almost seems like an anomaly as the only thing promised is change.
That continuity, considering how many times the train has fallen off the tracks since March 2020, might be a difference-maker when gazing into our crystal ball and try to envision which teams will play deep into November.
Having a first-year coach certainly isn't a bad thing, but practice this summer isn't necessarily drawing blueprint or laying down the foundation — some teams are already adding that indoor movie theatre and inground pool.
If that consistency and culture is apparent from the outside, imagine the dividends it is paying for the athletes?
“It is a whole new experience and we’re loving it,” Monument Mountain's Reece Mullen said of the team's offense. “There is plenty of stuff on the table. We studied and worked hard all summer and throughout last spring.”
The 2021 season marks the first time that Mullen, and the rest of Monument's seniors, collaborated with the same coach for multiple years. After learning to walk in the Fall II season, Daren Carlson and the Spartans not only know each other better, but can peel back the layers of the playbook.
"As far as myself, the coaches and the seniors, we’re more like a team now,” Carlson said. “We’ve gotten through COVID and been together for seven months. We had two games together but a ton of practices — it almost feels like it’s been three years.”
"It is an all-new experience for me and the older guys,” Mullen added. “This is our first time using a pass-first spread offense and we’re loving it.”
Second-year (and on) coaches don't necessarily have to pitch the vision because returning players are often looking at that picture.
"Having them has been huge," Jermaine Sistrunk said of seniors Sean Harrigan and Dezequiel Merced. "If you get the stars to buy in, everyone else follows. They want to go out on top and they’re bringing that passion behind it and letting the kids see what we need to do to get there.”
Tony Skiffington, in his fourth year coaching at McCann Tech, rosters a team with 22 athletes who are taking a bite of varsity football for the first time. With that in mind, there are coaches on the field in his three captains — Jason Knapp, Austin Richardson and Seneca Bolte.
"They’ve done a great job leading because they’ve been here since the beginning,” Skiffington said. “They’re passing their experience on and are positive kids to begin with. That attitude relayed to the kids creates a great atmosphere where kids want to be here and learn.”
That attitude and confidence comes from seeing the blueprints, laying the foundation and calling the team yours.
"Funny enough, when I came into high school I wasn't really in love with football," said Pittsfield's Kieran Coscia, who recently announced he will continue the sport at Bucknell University. "But the culture coach [Brian] Jezewski showed us really stuck with me. I think the thing I love about this sport so much is that brotherhood mentality. I have all their backs and they have mine."
On the field, in the classroom or attempting the milk crate challenge (please don't, let's go back to planking) — some continuity can make a world of difference.
The Fall II season was nice and it feels great to get two doses of football in the same year. However, saying football was back in spring doesn't necessarily do an ultimate team — and even community — sport the justice it deserves.
Football won't be back when opening day arrives on Sept. 10 — it'll be back back (shoutout Chris Berman).