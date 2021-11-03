Warriors, Hurricanes, Generals and Wildcats all received invites to the 2021 afterparty, also known as the inaugural MIAA state football playoff.
The idea of the state tournament has led to discussions surrounding drives, we're going to stay in our lane and assume all the talk is about the county's stellar running games.
Last week's win over West Side was a gutsy performance, arguably the only thing we haven't seen from the undefeated Warriors this season. Wahconah trailed 14-0 before scoring 22 of the next 28 points to lock down the undefeated season.
Before last week's fourth-down incompletion put a bow on the regular season, a 10-point win over Pittsfield in Week 1 was the closest game for the student-athletes from Dalton. Every snap, drive, quarter, half and game counts, I get that. However, if we were to cut out Pittsfield and West Springfield's 20-point first quarters — viewing them as the exception to the rule — Wahconah has outscored opponents 271-79 in the season's other 30 quarters.
The Suburban North champions finished as the top team in Division V with Jonah Smith rushing for a county-high 1270 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. The senior broke 200 yards on three different occasions and scored three rushing touchdowns in four different games, including a stretch of 10 rushing touchdowns from Week 4 through Week 7.
Smith's ground game created opportunities for a variety of receivers, including a combined 509 yards and 10 touchdowns from Owen Salvatore and Ben Noyes. All this is made possible due to Wahconah's length and physicality up front creating running lanes and keeping the pocket clean for quarterback Ryan Scott. Week 6 against Amherst was a five-touchdown performance for Scott and he tossed 10 touchdowns in a three-game stretch, finishing the year with 1,042 passing yards and 16 scores through the air.
Wahconah's Week 8 win was a true example of football being a game of inches — which was also the case for Hoosac Valley's almost perfect season. A goal-line stop by Northampton was the difference between 8-0 and 7-1 for the Hurricanes. Since that game of inches, however, Hoosac has been miles — and miles — ahead of the competition.
Week 6's win over Frontier was the only other game that was decided by less than 22 points. Complementary football leads the way, and Hoosac can strong-arm its way into the end zone from anywhere on the field. Shaun Kastner Jr. cracked 1,000 yards on the season and took command of the team's backfield over the last three weeks with 43 carries for 371 yards. Aaron Bush scored 4 touchdowns on 23 carriers in Week 6 against Belchertown.
It doesn't necessarily matter which of these backs carries the ball, the job is getting done and the chains are moving. Kastner's regular season consisted of an average of 11.6 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns on 105 attempts. Bush, on 82 carries, added another 572 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Meczywor scored a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns, finishing the end zone roughly every sixth carry.
Meczywor's knack for the end zone highlights the adjustments made by the offense. Defenses line up to stop Bush and Kastner in the B and C gaps, Meczywor shifts through an open lane created by the center and guards in the A gap. The senior scored eight rushing touchdowns over the first four weeks and scored four touchdowns over the last four weeks, which included a three-score game against Lee. With that in mind, Hoosac continued to put up points due to another layer of the offense coming to the surface.
Meczywor tossed three touchdowns in Week 8, just one less than in the previous seven weeks combined. The point is, Hoosac's experience and senior-led foundation has created a dynamic offensive force that ruled over the Intercounty South. Combine that with a defense that allows around 9 points per game — the Hurricanes will enter the D-VIII tournament looking to cause some trouble as the top seed.
The Wildcats fueled their playoff push with lunch pails, hard hats and society's leading stain removers putting in extra hours on muddied uniforms. It's been a bit of a mixed bag for Lee, but a 5-3 record and the No. 7 spot in the state tournament is a great result for a team featuring its fair share of new pillars at the foundation of the roster. The Wildcats won four of the season's first five games before losing two of the last three. A loss to Wahconah in Week 2 served as an outlier as the team's early mornings and long nights in the summer had Lee outscoring opponents 113-32 in the four wins.
It is important to keep in mind that Lee's two losses late in the season came to Easthampton, No. 15 in D-VI with a record of 7-1, and Hoosac Valley, the top seed of D-VIII. It could be a coincidence or it could be game script, but the Wildcats are 5-0 win Tyler Bartini carries the ball at least nine times in a game. The Wildcat weapon scored two rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. However, Elliot Winston has taken over as the lead back with double-digit carries in four of the last five games. Winston is second on the team with 362 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Cam Freeman, however, leads the team with four rushing touchdowns and may be getting back into his rhythm at the right time.
The tailback carried the ball 13 times for 48 yards and a touchdown against Belchertown, the most he ran the rock since Week 2. The Wildcats have allowed more than 20 points twice this season and the running game has succeeded in burning the clock and keeping the chains moving. Additionally, Lee is a team that plays to win, instead of one playing to not lose — there is a major difference. Quarterback Hayden Siok and the passing attack will go for game-breaking plays while keeping defenses honest in the process.
Dylan Ely has receiving touchdowns in each of the last three weeks and leads the team with five touchdowns through the air. Additionally, Freeman and Bartini are pass-catching threats out of the backfield and Shaun Kinney is another big target for Siok at tight end. Siok's best game featured three touchdowns against Easthampton and the signal caller has nine passing touchdowns on the year. A home playoff game is all the Wildcats need to get hot and shake things up in D-VIII.
Pittsfield had a game canceled this season and if we included a 0-0 game in the stats, the Generals would still average more than 40 points per game on the season. Pittsfield's defense has allowed more than 20 points just once on the year and is on a six-game winning streak in which the Generals boat raced opponents. That race, however, is like a go-fast boat (a real thing, look it up) bursting off the starting line while a group of tug boats struggle with a large bow wave.
Offensively, the Generals stretch the field from sideline to sideline and pick out the weakest link, much like a one-sided game of red rover. Quarterback Patrick Rindfuss has scored a total of 29 touchdowns on the year with 15 through the air and another 14 on the ground. Rindfuss has the strength to churn out rushing yards with over 150 yards on the ground in four games this season. Additionally, he scored three-or-more rushing touchdowns three times this season. Stopping Rindfuss is a challenge in itself and it is only a taste to what the Generals can do offensively.
Kieran Coscia and Jayshawn Warren are heat-seeking tackles that set the tone in the trenches. They get to the second level and find bodies to erase, making life easier for Louis Rhodes and Davon Solomon attacking the outside and stretching to the hash marks.
Solomon and Rhodes are like allowing a hitter to use an aluminum bat in the major leagues. Solomon took two sweeps a combined 145 yards for touchdowns in the first quarter against Ludlow last week. As Lion defenders crept down to stop the stretch plays, Rindfuss went over the top and tossed a dime to Brayden Bunnell, who made an equally impressive catch, for a touchdown. Later in the game, Rindfuss fired the ball to Rhodes on a bubble screen and Warren was already eviscerating a defensive back in the second level.
Solomon enters the playoffs with receiving touchdowns in three-straight games and Bunnell has touchdown receptions in three of the last four games. Rhodes has rushing touchdowns in each of the last four weeks.
The Generals have plenty of bells and whistles with Rindfuss being the engine. The senior closed the regular season with 15 passing touchdowns 1,045 passing yards on 73 attempts to go with 993 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 104 attempts. The Suburban North champions enter the D-V tournament as a No. 8 seed with wins of 24-or-more points in six-straight games, a major test for any team opposite to PHS in the D-V bracket.