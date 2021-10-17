SHEFFIELD — After years of terrorizing opposing defenses in Pittsfield purple, Emmanuel Nda is using his speed in different ways in Berkshire green.
Nda, who rushed for 1,432 yards in 2019 and played a role in Pittsfield's undefeated Fall II 2020 season, decided to stay local as he waits for his next lane to open.
"My four years at Pittsfield High was a great experience and decommitting from West Point pretty late, I made the decision to open my recruitment back up and that is why I am here for a postgrad year," he said on Saturday.
The Bears started the season with two wins but have fallen to .500 due to a two-game slide. Nda's speed was on display on Saturday in a 47-27 loss to Dexter Southfield as he averaged 27 yards on two kickoff returns and averaged 5.75 yards per carry on the ground on eight attempts.
While the traits remain the same, they're being used a bit differently in Sheffield.
"We run the triple option, so I am usually on the wing spot," he said.
Nda shares the backfield with tailback Devon Thompson and quarterback KJ Riley. Lining up on the wing, Nda is the outlet on option plays and will also stay in the pocket as an extra blocker.
Additionally, the Bears are working to get him the ball down the field. Late in the first half, Nda broke behind the defense, but Riley just missed him for the big-time play.
While the play was unsuccessful, Nda was confident his number would be called again.
"100 percent," he said, "my quarterback led me a little too far, but he got me back in the second half."
With roughly 6 minutes left in the contest, Riley launched a rocket that landed safely in the arms of Nda, who was behind the defense for a 60-yard touchdown reception.
Arguably the biggest change for Nda, who also caught the 2-point conversion, is his usage on both sides of the football.
Nda, in his first year playing cornerback, almost came away with an interception on a deflected pass. The former General had no issues reading what was in front of him.
The Dexter Southfield offense focused on using decoy routes to clear room in the secondary. Nda, however, made a handful of open-field tackles after shedding his blocker down the field.
"In practice, we focus on letting no one behind us and I am so grateful to have the speed where I can stick with receivers," he said. "It came naturally to me."
"I'm surprised [Pittsfield coach Brian Jezewski] didn't have me out there at corner," he joked.
Despite the rough patch, Nda is enjoying his time as a Bear.
"Coming here has been a great experience," he said. "coach [Mike McCabe] is very vocal and has a lot of connections, so we're sending my film out to coaches."
Berkshire School has four more regular-season games on the schedule. The Bears are on the road for the next two weeks before playing home to Wilbraham and Monson on Nov. 6 and Worcester Academy on Nov. 13.
"We're trying to go undefeated the rest of the season," Nda said, "there is a bowl game in our conference and that is where we want to get to."