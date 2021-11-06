LEE — On the second play from scrimmage during Friday night's MIAA Division VIII state tournament football game, Lee's Alex DelVecchio busted through the Randolph offensive line and rag-dolled a running back for a loss.
Photos: Lee football hosts Lunenburg in MIAA D-VIII state tournament
On Friday at Lee, the Wildcats fell 24-9 against Randolph in the MIAA Division VIII state tournament.
From that point, through the final horn in a 24-9 victory for the visiting Blue Knights, there was nothing but pure playoff football on the field in Lee.
"Proud of the effort. A lot of fight in our guys tonight," said Lee coach Keith Thomson. "They came out, you could see it in their eyes. This was playoff football, and they grasped that, knew what was at stake and laid it all on the field tonight."
Despite being the lower seed and hosting an opening-round contest against No. 10 Randolph, No. 7 Lee took the field with something to prove. DelVecchio's hard hit was the first of many delivered from both sides. After falling behind by two scores late in the fourth quarter, DelVecchio grabbed a squib kick and ran headlong into contact, still looking to give his team the spark needed for an unlikely comeback.
"East always kind of thinks they're going to come down here and walk all over us," said senior captain Elliot Winston through a set of bloody lips. "But we went out there and played every quarter like we wanted to be there. We loved every second we were out there. We were playing for each other and I think we represented Berkshire County pretty well."
As a result of the new statewide tournament format, Randolph had to travel over 2 hours from south of Boston to the Berkshires. Blue Devils head coach Jon Marshall admitted, he had to use Google to find where Lee was on a map. Once Randolph arrived, though, Marshall's big, full-house offense began grinding on Lee's rapidly depleting defensive corps.
Never ones to complain, the Wildcats bent but refused to break much in the early going. Matt Petrescu's 27-yard field goal provided the game's first points after Dylan Ely intercepted Randolph's Sebastian Jouissance on the night's opening drive. That was the first and last pass Jouissance threw.
The Wildcats later retook a 9-8 lead when seniors Elliot Winston and Hayden Siok piloted a nine-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. Winston took three handoffs a total of 22 yards on the drive, while Siok took a keeper 9 yards to the Randolph 16-yard line. Then, the Wildcats quarterback completed a 12-yard pass to Tyler Bartini, before finding Winston on a quick button hook in the end zone from 4-yards out.
TOUCHDOWN LEESiok pops a quick button to Winston from 4yd out. It was set up by this 12 yarder to Bartini on the edge.9-8 Wildcats, 7:43 Q3. pic.twitter.com/QxFItER6Kv— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) November 6, 2021
With 7:50 to play in the third, Lee was in front by a point, but there was more than enough time left for Randolph to respond. And the Blue Devils answered with a clock-draining drive that kept pounding the Lee defense with big backs again and again. Penalties did appear to stop up the Blue Devils, putting them into a first-and-31 situation near midfield, but a broken play off a fumbled snap saw a host of black jerseys unable to wrap up running back Osaruyi Izedonmwen. He escaped for what ultimately became a 44-yard gain that set up a short Mahki Barnes touchdown run that flipped advantage back to the visitors, 16-9.
"Very proud of our team tonight. Didn't really know what to expect, you can watch film on some teams but not seeing them and the opponents live, it's hard to gauge," said Thomson. "It's a much bigger school than ours, but 11 guys on the field at a time. They had a lot of big guys, we were giving away a lot of size and a lot of numbers.
"At some point there, late in the third quarter you could see us getting worn down a little bit."
Lee was forced into a three-and-out as the hometown offense started to sputter. A good Petrescu punt pinned the Blue Devils inside the 20, and a tackle for a loss by Harbyn Townson helped get the ball back into the Wildcats' hands at the start of the fourth quarter.
Siok found Ely for 11 yards and a first down into Randolph territory, but two runs netted 2 yards and on third-and-8 from the 38, a halfback pass was intercepted by Vidnic Bembeleza. The visitors took over with 8:21 remaining.
Again, though, it appeared the Lee defense had held up to give the offense one more chance. On third-and-5 at the uphill 44, Jouissance was sacked for a loss. However, a penalty was called on Lee, resulting in fourth-and-short, which Jouissance converted on a sneak to extend the back-breaking drive. Randolph ran 10 plays and on fourth-and-4 from the 16, Barnes bounced off the left side of his line and his long legs carried him all the way to pay dirt and a two-score lead with less than 3 minutes remaining.
TOUCHDOWN RANDOLPHBarnes slips off left edge on fourth down for 16yd TD run.24-9 Blue Devils, 244 Q4 pic.twitter.com/Bk1XIhJfjb— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) November 6, 2021
"It's a good trip. Credit to Lee, they earned a home game and it was our point of emphasis all week to get off the bus and start strong," said Marshall. "Come off and respond against a very good offense that had done some damage in the regular season.
"They're well-coached out here. It's a really good program. All the credit to them over there. [Winston] is an animal. I had to stop running at him."
The Randolph ground game amassed 266 yards on 44 carries. Barnes went 58 yards on 13 carries and scored twice. Malik White rushed nine times for 56 yards and scored the other touchdown.
For Lee, Siok completed 9 of 16 passes to five different receivers, but couldn't find the big play with only 55 yards through the air. The Wildcats were intercepted twice. Siok did lead the team with 49 yards rushing on five keepers, but overall Lee totaled 110 yards on 23 carries.
"Even though we lost, nobody else I'd rather be out there with. No other way I'd rather be feeling right now," said Winston. "I'm happy, happy to end my career with those kids, going all out out there like that."
