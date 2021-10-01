SOUTH DEERFIELD — Newcomers or veterans, 2021 or 1994 — it doesn't necessarily matter where or when Lee football is — defense is where the Wildcats hang their hats.
The Redhawks marched inside Lee's 30-yard line in the closing minutes of Friday's game. Frontier faced a fourth and 2, and Thomas Somerville blew up the rushing attempt, thwarting the last-minute try and icing a 19-14 win for the visiting Wildcats.
"We love that stuff at Lee," linebacker and running back Elliot Winston said following the game.
"I'm thrilled," coach Keith Thomson added. "We love defense in Lee and its fitting that it was able to come up and seal the win."
Tyler Bartini, 14 carries for 66 yards, scored on a pitch to the right with five minutes left in the first half to gave the Wildcats the lead for good. The Redhawks, however, gave Lee quite the scare on that final drive.
Bartini 9-yard TD on a sweep. 2PT try failed. 12-8 Wildcats with five minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/PZStck9Dyj— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) October 1, 2021
Frontier gained control of the ball on its own 36-yard line with six minutes left after the duo of Wyatt Edes and Sean Kirkendall got to Lee QB Hayden Siok for a sack — the second turnover on downs forced by Frontier in as many drives.
Josh Semaski, 10 carries for 96 yards on the night, and Iain Spearance, 6 carries for 40 yards, moved the Redhawks 38 yards and created a third-and-1 situation on Lee's 36-yard line.
Somerville did a bit of foreshadowing on the play, getting to Semaski but not before he just advanced the ball enough to move the chains.
Two plays later, the Wildcat defense was faced with another short-yardage challenge — third-and-1 on the Lee 26. Lee was running out of ground to defend and was in need of a stop with less than three minutes on the clock.
Linebacker Alex DelVecchio made the first stop, pushing Semaski back a yard and giving Somerville the chance to flex his finishing move.
"They came out and ran double-wing and it is difficult," Thomson said. "It's hard to find the football [in that formation]. We were scrambling but they made a few adjustments on the final drive."
Lee's budding offense showcased more good than bad in the team's first trip out of the county in nearly two years.
Winston closed the night with 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, which capped Lee's 12-play 64-yard drive to begin the game.
Cam Tyer is working his way back into the mix and averaged 6-yards per carry and took a screen pass 52 yards. The following play, at the Frontier 16-yard line, was fumbled away and Lee was forced to end the drive without points.
They say defense travels and it was there to erase any and every miscue by the offense. In fact, the drive started after Shaun Kinney recovered a fumble to end the first quarter. The Wildcats also forced a three-and-out following the giveaway as Kinney and Maguire Roosa chased quarterback Sam Schreiber until he was forced to throw it away.
Winston set the tone with a tackle for a loss to begin the second half and Roosa forced a third-and-13 situation after sacking Schreiber for a 3-yard loss.
Lee closed the night with 19 points despite the fact that Bartini, Winston, Tyer and Kinney all averaged over 4 yards when the ball was in their hands.
Frontier comes up with a big stop on fourth and goal. Redhawks take over on the 9 trailing 19-14 pic.twitter.com/oc7V0ml4Mc— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) October 2, 2021
"We couldn't cash it in down [in the red zone]," Thomson said. "Probably a couple of bad play calls by me, but at the end of the day the defense stepped up and made the play it had to."
Winston is noticing an offense that is not only moving forward but doing so at a strong pace.
"We had people in the entire game and we couldn't get full practices in because we were all banged up," Winston said of Lee's early-season injury bug. "Now we have depth, we're building faster and moving faster."
With Easthampton losing to Hoosac Valley, Lee joins the two with a record of 3-1. Additionally, after three independent games against Berkshire County foes, it is all league games from here.
The Wildcats managed to win three of the season's first four games, despite playing just one in Lee. Next Friday will mark the second home game of the year for the Wildcats, as kickoff against Commerce is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night.
"Coming into this game we knew it would be tough," Winston said, "but we played together all night and had each other's backs — that is what got us through this game."