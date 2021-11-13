As the book closes on the 2021 football season, the last few chapters got pretty exciting for the Spartans.

Monument Mountain finished No. 23 in the MIAA division VI Power Rankings. The regular season came to a close with a record of 3-3, but big wins over McCann Tech and Mahar have the Spartans wrapping up their 2021 campaign two games over .500 at 5-3.

A 48-0 win over McCann Tech marked a new season-high in points for the Spartans. Additionally, it was their third shutout win of the season, defeating both Athol and Smith Vocational 14-0 earlier in the fall.

The final game featured the team's fourth shutout, a 37-0 runaway over Mahar. Monument's running game came on strong starting against Athol, but there were hints of what was to come in a loss to Easthampton in the previous week.

Freshman Shaun Frank ran the ball 11 times for 40 yards before bursting onto the field with 177 yards on 29 carries against the Bears. Nick Henderson led the team with four rushing touchdowns, which all came during his 181 yards on 13 carries against Pathfinder.

Henderson joins receiver/defensives back Jay Howard and Grant Chase, running back/linebacker Damian Bourdon, linemen Owen Wade, Andrew Albert and Nate Smith as juniors on the roster who may look to carry the late-season momentum into the 2022 season.

The team will also have to replace plenty of snaps with eight graduating seniors. Arthur Labrie, Reece Mullen, Hunter DeGrenier and Connor McLeod are the team's 2021 senior captains. Receiver/linebacker Ashton Aloisi, linemen Chris Jordan, Anthony Rahilly and Blake Cella are also seniors on the Spartans roster.