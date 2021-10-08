NORTHAMPTON — Senior night was spoiled for Smith Vocational and Agricultural on Friday, after Monument Mountain shut out the Vikings on their own turf, winning 14-0.
The game came to a screeching halt when the Spartans' starting quarterback Hunter DeGrenier was injured halfway through the second quarter. On a designed QB run to the outside, the senior went down hard, appearing to injure his collarbone.
Reece Mullen had played starting running back until that point, having to immediately adjust to calling the plays for the offense. On his first play in the new position, he found Ashton Aloisi for a 27-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion gave Monument Mountain the 8-0 lead.
“I thought I wasn’t ready for it,” Mullen said of his mindset following DeGrenier’s injury. “Coach brought us all-verts, and we handled it… I haven’t had much throwing experience this year, so I just looked down field and tossed it up hoping. There was hope behind that ball.”
Mullen and the Spartans (2-2) attempted only two more passes the entire game, instead leaning on the rushing attack. Monument Mountain’s offense finished with 32 carries for 117 yards total on the ground in comparison to just five attempts for 31 yards through the air.
“We’ve put in a new offense, more of a power offense with spurts of our old spread offense,” Spartans head coach Daren Carlson said of the run-heavy approach. “We’re just trying to get it right, that’s all.”
Running backs Shaun Frank and Nick Henderson controlled the offense after Mullen was placed at quarterback, Frank eventually scoring on a 6-yard run. Frank, a freshman, finished with 13 total carries for 55 yards and the score.
The Vikings (1-3) struggled to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. The rushing attack was not nearly as productive as that of their foes, posting 36 yards on 23 attempts. Smith relied on a more balanced attack than Monument Mountain, as sophomore Alex Martinez threw for 96 yards, completing 13 of his 21 pass attempts. Late-game turnovers cost the Vikings any chance they had at mounting a comeback.
Martinez bobbled a snap with just over eight minutes remaining in the final quarter, giving the Spartans the ball back. Two possessions later, time ticked as Martinez was trying to lead his offense again to its first scoring drive of the night with 2:21 remaining in the game. A high snap led to the second Smith fumble in its last three possessions, sealing the win for Monument Mountain.
“I’m going to put [the fumbles on the snap] on me,” said Vikings head coach Alex Subocz. “At the beginning of the year, we had them doing a thousand snaps every day, and I’m not exaggerating with a thousand… We’ve gotten away from it. I already told them a thousand snaps on Tuesday.
Smith senior Cole Boisvert led all receivers with seven receptions for 49 yards, while fellow senior Caden Guimond was the only other receiver with more than one catch for either team. He finished the night with 38 yards on four catches, also running for an additional 20 on six rushes.
Now that DeGrenier is out for the foreseeable future, Carlson confirmed that Mullen will take over starting duties as the quarterback. Frank is listed as DeGrenier's backup, but Carlson acknowledged the fact that Mullen is a senior who has a much better knowledge of the playbook than the freshman running back. He also added that they “need” Frank at running back.
Along with an adjustment at the most important position, Carlson is not content after a 2-2 start and wants more change to the offense.
“Our defense has been great all year, our offense just needs to catch up,” Carlson said. “… We need to hold blocks, we need to not make mistakes. We did limit our mistakes tonight … this week it was more execution [that was the problem].”
Another factor for the lack of throwing from the Spartans was the constant pressure that the Vikings were able to apply on the pass rush. Mullen had not been prepared to take pressure with the lack of reps he had at quarterback.
“Tonight was the best our defense has played,” Subocz said. “…They played aggressive, that was our whole game plan for the week and [Monument Mountain] executed… Overall, I can't say anything bad about the defense. They did a great job tonight.”
Subocz is in his second season as head coach at Smith, as he started in the Fall II season with a 1-3 record. He also has adjusted his coaching style, admitting that he was trying to do too much when he arrived, but has since adjusted to fundamentals.
The Vikings are now off until Oct. 22, where they will host Drury. The Spartans are home as well, next week against McCann Tech.
