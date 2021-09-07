PITTSFIELD — The Generals maximized their return on the 2020 Fall II football season, finishing with a 4-0 record and earning the title of Berkshire County champs.

Pittsfield Football understands, though, that when Fall II ended, it took the team’s perfect record with it.

“The spring was great and we want to use it as a springboard,” said Kieran Coscia, a senior on Pittsfield’s offensive line. “I want the guys to remember what winning as a team felt like and what being there for your team felt like.

“Carry that into this season, but leave last season in last season.”

The Generals had talent scattered across the field in the spring and despite losing some stars to graduation, the season helped set expectations moving forward.

“[The spring] gave us confidence and we know what we’re capable of,” said Patrick Rindfuss, the team’s senior quarterback. “At the same time, we have to leave that in the past and focus on the future and rebuild where we have to.”

Rindfuss and Coscia are returning after the Generals devastated opposing defenses in the spring. Pittsfield cracked 30 points in every game and notched 300 yards rushing against Wahconah, Taconic and Lee.

“Coscia has done a really good job and we put our faith in the offensive line,” said Brian Jezewski, who is entering his 14th season as head coach of the Generals. “Pat is a born leader, but it isn’t just going to be one guy this year.

“We know who we are and what we can do.”

Anthony Johnson and Sincere Moorer joined Emmanuel Nda as Pittsfield’s senior playmakers who earned All-Berkshire coaches’ selections in the spring. With their exit, Jezewski is looking forward to what his returning players can do with the opportunities available.

“Louis Rhodes missed the spring with an injury and he’s doing a good job,” he said. “The spring was a great opportunity and experience for the seniors who left and a great experience for kids coming back because it allows us to build on it.”

Built in the trenches, three other non-seniors made the All-Berkshire team on Pittsfield in junior Collin Wellman and a pair of sophomores, Jayshawn Warren and Edgar Vergara, who consistently flashed on the defensive end of the ball.

Junior linebacker Michael Charles was another General to earn a spot on the All-Berkshire roster.

In total, Pittsfield led the county with 10 coaches’ selections on the All-Berkshire team.

“Funny enough, when I came into high school I wasn’t really in love with football,” Coscia said. “The culture coach J showed us really stuck with me.

“I think the thing I love about this sport so much is the brotherhood mentality. I have all their backs and they have mine.”

While Pittsfield certainly enjoyed the results of the Fall II season, statistics are never the focus on East Street.

“I’ve said it before but it is all about culture, doing the little things right on and off the field,” Coscia said. “Honestly for Pittsfield, no matter what year or record, I want us to be known as the team with the best culture.”

“It is all attitude,” Rindfuss added. “If we all buy in we can do a lot of great things. We take pride in our effort and strive to outwork everyone else.”

Pittsfield’s 10-game schedule consists of two Berkshire County opponents. The Generals, who play in the Suburban North and have a roster floating around 30 athletes, will play Taconic on Oct. 22 and open the season in Dalton against Wahconah on Sept. 10.

“We may not have a lot but we love it and take really good care of it,” Jezewski said of his team. “We want to get really good at what we were already good at and then close the gap on things we have to improve on.

“We truly believe that culture and focusing on the little things will beat strategy every opportunity it has.”