Pittsfield Public Schools published a press release on Thursday announcing that Pittsfield High varsity and junior varsity football games on Sept. 24 and Sept. 27 are canceled.
COVID-19 circumstances have resulted in PHS football program activities being suspended over the past week, according to the release.
"The trend associated with COVID-19 cases in the community over the last seven days results in the inability to be able to clear football program members to participate in practices or games at this time,” Pittsfield Public Schools Athletic Director Jim Abel said in the release. “Unfortunately, Pittsfield High School will not be able to field Varsity or Junior Varsity football teams this weekend due to COVID-19 circumstances and the associated quarantining of close contacts.
"The decision is disappointing, but it is being made out of an abundance of caution. The health and safety of PHS’s student-athletes, as well as that of the student-athletes representing our opponent, Westfield, is paramount in the decision-making process.”
Pittsfield's game against Westfield will be recorded as a No Contest on the MIAA schedule. The release added that the No Contest should not impact either team's playoff aspirations as the MIAA Tournament Management Committee anticipated unforeseen circumstances associated with COVID-19.
Pittsfield Public Schools will make an announcement on when PHS football can resume activities in the near future, per the release.
Additionally, Taconic's home opener against Wahconah is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Berkshire Community College on Friday. Pittsfield-Westfield was scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader on Gene Dellea Field.
The Taconic game will feature a halftime presentation honoring Kevin Harrington, a long-time Taconic High School teacher and coach.