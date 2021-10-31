EASTHAMPTON — Jaden Keefner said it was nice to be back in Western Massachusetts, playing football against a player he had played against in Pittsfield youth football, and a couple of coaches with longstanding Pittsfield lineage.
That didn't make last week's 35-16 loss by Keefner's Wyoming Seminary team to Williston Northampton any easier to take.
"Today was a little bumpy. I didn't have my best game," Keefner said. "For the most part, it's been going pretty good. There's some tough competition in this league, and we wanted that. Today was just a rough loss. We're going to pick up and come back next week."
The league is the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) Class A Northeast Prep Football Conference. The league has 11 teams, including Williston. The other teams are Phillips Andover, Phillips Exeter, Cheshire Academy, Deerfield Academy, The Hun School, Salisbury School, Suffield Academy and Worcester Academy. After 135 years of playing as a prep school independent, Wyoming Seminary joined NEPSAC in 2020.
The Blue Knights from Wilkes-Barre, Pa., were 3-3 after the loss in Easthampton, having won all three games at home and lost all three on the road.
Keefner, a member of the class of 2023, transferred to Wyoming Seminary after matriculating at Tabor Academy, a prep school about an hour south of Boston.
Keefner is also playing for a brand new coach at Wyoming in Kevin Burke. Burke joined Wyoming Seminary after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons working for Dan DiCenzo at Wesleyan University. Burke coached running backs there. He also worked as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn for three seasons. Prior to Poly Prep, Burke had worked as a game charter with the NFL's Cleveland Browns and a player development assistant at Rutgers.
"It's been awesome," Keefner said of things at Wyoming. "We're coming off a tough loss today, but Coach Burke is building the program as a whole. He's doing an amazing job. There are going to be bumps along the way. It's his first year as a coach and our first year together as a team. I love our guys. I love everyone here, and I think we're going to do big things."
For his part, Burke had good things to say about the left-handed quarterback from Pittsfield.
"Teaching him a college offense. Learning to get through the reads," Burke said. "Getting him ready to go and taking on that leadership role that you need to in this league and this level of play. It's a good relationship. We meet every day as a group, not just a one-on-one thing. It's not just two guys. We have to bring everyone together."
The Blue Knights' starting quarterback said that playing the position has gotten, maybe not easier, but certainly less difficult each week.
"This is my first year truly starting as a quarterback," Keefner said. "Last year, with the COVID year, I couldn't really start or anything because we didn't have any games. Being able to pick up on defenses and being able to grasp that opportunity has definitely helped me out as a player. Each game, I'm getting better and better."
In the game at Williston, Keefner was 13 of 33 or 140 yards and a 63-yard touchdown pass to Chief Montalvo. It was a rainbow aerial that the receiver ran under and beat defenders to the end zone. That made the score 16-8. Williston Northampton scored the final 10 points of the half and scored 19 unanswered points to put the game away.
In the game, Keefner threw six straight incompletions before settling in, going 13 for 27 the rest of the way. His first completion was a 22-yard out to Montalvo that was dropped on a dime.
He took snaps until the fourth quarter when Gianni Argenta came on in relief.
"It was just some miscommunication with the receivers, just things like that," Keefner said. "We just have to work on timing and possession catches and all that."
Win and loss aside, Keefner said it was fun to play Williston. Former St. Joseph football coach Gary Bianchi and his son Jon are on the Williston staff, with Jon Bianchi the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach who helped keep Keefner's offensive game under wraps. Williston's M.J. Charles is a former Pittsfield High School player, and someone who Keefner saw a lot of when they were both much younger.
"I've known him since I was little, about 9 years old," Keefner said with a laugh. "He and I go way back. He's a good kid. He's a real good, tough football player. Going against someone I know was a good experience."
Charles, who starts at linebacker for the Wildcats, did recover a fumble and almost scored on it. Keefner completed a pass to Nasir Robinson, whose pitch on the hook and lateral was recovered by Charles. The former Pittsfield General was tackled at the 5-yard line in the waning seconds of the first half. It led to a field goal as time expired.
"I've been talking about [playing Keefner] the whole week," Charles said. "I knew he was on this team. I knew it would be a great matchup. There was a huge rivalry back between the Pittsfield Saints and the Bulldogs, so coming out and playing against him was great. Seeing how much we both developed over time. I was pumped. I haven't seen him in seven-plus years of paying. I knew he was a tough player and I knew he was going to bring his all."
Since Jaden Keefner is in the Class of 2023, he's still got time to make a college decision. He said he's been hearing from schools.
"Recruiting has been going good," Keefner said. "Most colleges want to see me live, throw live. I've been talking to schools. They want to see me throw live, and I'm trying to set up visits."
Keefner said one school that has more than piqued his interest is UMass.
"UMass has offered me and they're sticking out right now," he said. "They're showing me love every day. The coaches are awesome. They welcomed me with open arms. They're definitely sticking out as a favorite right now."
For his part, Burke is also confident that his quarterback will find a good spot to continue his football career.
"He's going to have options. That's not a worry," the Wyoming Seminary coach said. "His plan is to focus on the every day and get better every day. Focus on his schoolwork, focus on improving yourself, being a leader, and he'll have options."