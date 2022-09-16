<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plenty of changes for Williams football as the Ephs put long winning streak on the line to start 2022

jack dickinson throws a pass

Williams coach Mark Raymond watches quarterback Jack Dickinson work out at a preseason practice this fall. Dickinson is the lone QB on the roster with collegiate experience.

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WILLIAMSTOWN — While most Division III football teams have already checked two games off their regular-season schedules, the teams in the New England Small College Athletic Conference finally get a chance to open their campaigns this weekend.

Modal

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all