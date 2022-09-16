Plenty of changes for Williams football as the Ephs put long winning streak on the line to start 2022

WILLIAMSTOWN — While most Division III football teams have already checked two games off their regular-season schedules, the teams in the New England Small College Athletic Conference finally get a chance to open their campaigns this weekend.
WILLIAMSTOWN — While most Division III football teams have already checked two games off their regular-season schedules, the teams in the New England Small College Athletic Conference finally get a chance to open their campaigns this weekend.
Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.